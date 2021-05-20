A temps question for those of you who owned a GTX 295 back in the day...

Hey all...So I recently obtained a working GTX 295, and it's working fine with the exception that under a full load temps will reach 94/91 C with fan speed in the mid 70's. I realize two GPUs are being cooled with one heatsink and fan, but is this normal? Or is it time to disassemble one of my prized possessions and apply fresh thermal paste and pads? And do you have any tips for disassembling this card? Iwant to ruin it.Let me know what's what here. Google says idle around 50-52 (mine idles at 59/56) and load around 80-85, but that was in titles at launch, not end-of-life intensive DX9 titles from as late as 2013-2014.