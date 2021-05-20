A temps question for those of you who owned a GTX 295 back in the day...

Hey all...

So I recently obtained a working GTX 295, and it's working fine with the exception that under a full load temps will reach 94/91 C with fan speed in the mid 70's. I realize two GPUs are being cooled with one heatsink and fan, but is this normal? Or is it time to disassemble one of my prized possessions and apply fresh thermal paste and pads? And do you have any tips for disassembling this card? I don't want to ruin it.

IMG_20210520_140445_01.jpg


Let me know what's what here. Google says idle around 50-52 (mine idles at 59/56) and load around 80-85, but that was in titles at launch, not end-of-life intensive DX9 titles from as late as 2013-2014.
 
Probably could use a repasting.
 
^^ that or if your ambient temp is higher. tried turning up the fans? a good cleaning and repasting/pads wont hurt.
 
Taco benefitted from repasting 980gtx, but yours is much older!! Mine had a ridge on heatsink that prevented full contact with cooler. Caused full fanspeed nd super heat!!

Cheers!

Forgot to add edit: taco didnt replace pads on Varmint I didnt evn take sink off, it stays as she was. Only gpu pasta
 
