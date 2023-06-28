A tale of three x670e boards…

All, I know you must be tired of seeing this type of question but whenever I am lost regarding a new build I find answers with the veterans of HF. So here is my motherboard selection dilemma:



a) ASUS x670e HERO: Love the ATX form factor! coming from Intel I am used to ASUS BIOS. The board also has an x4 slot where I can shove in an Optane druve to run Windows without taking away lanes from GPU. Love this board but heard too many complaints.



b) MSI MEG ACE x670e: GREAT board! Never used MSI’s AMD offerings before. Seems to be recommended a lot. I am just not used to MSI but love the feature set. Not sure if this one has TB4 but that’s a very nice to have feature. EATX nonsense.



c) ASRock x670e Taichi: another contender that I shortlisted. Has the same feature set as the boards above but doesn’t have an x4 slot for a fast optane system drive. Love the look, and seems to be the one with the least problems. EATX nonsense.



which one would you pick?



P.s. will be paired with 7950X3D/4090/1600w PSU/2x32 6000c30 RAM