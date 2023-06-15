A scalable method to create ferroelectric FETs based on AlScN and 2D semiconductors

erek said:



“Ferroelectric Al1−xScxN has raised much interest in recent years due to its unique ferroelectric properties and complementary metal oxide semiconductor back-end-of-line compatible processing temperatures. Potential applications in embedded nonvolatile memory, however, require ferroelectric materials to switch at relatively low voltages. One approach to achieving a lower switching voltage is to significantly reduce the Al1−xScxN thickness. In this work, ferroelectric behavior in 5–27 nm films of sputter deposited Al0.72Sc0.28N has been studied. We find that the 10 kHz normalized coercive field increases from 4.4 to 7.3 MV/cm when reducing the film thickness from 27.1 to 5.4 nm, while over the same thickness range, the characteristic breakdown field of a 12.5 μm radius capacitor increases from 8.3 to 12.1 MV/cm. The 5.4 nm film demonstrates ferroelectric switching at 5.5 V when excited with a 500 ns pulse and a switching speed of 60 ns.

Overcoming the von Neumann memory bottleneck calls for a fast and low energy interface between memory and compute, which can be accomplished via monolithic integration of dense, fast nonvolatile memory (NVM) and silicon complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) microprocessors.1,2Ferroelectric memories that can be embedded in the (CMOS) back-end-of-line (BEOL) are an interesting solution to the memory bottleneck because of their low switching energy,3 fast switching speed,4 and potential for multibit operation.5 Ferroelectric Al1−xScxN is a promising material for BEOL ferroelectric memory owing to its unique ferroelectric properties and low temperature deposition and processing.6,7Recently, the thickness scaling of Al1-xScxN has been studied down to thicknesses of 25,8 20,915,10 10,11 and 9 nm (Ref. 12) in sputter deposited films and to 5 nm (Ref. 13) in films deposited by molecular beam epitaxy (MBE).”



