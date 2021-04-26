A Replacement PSU Advice (No Static Electrical Noise One)

Hi, I have a Corsair 1200W PSU, I need to check the exact model but I think it is AX1200i. It is a reliable and generally very good power supply, never had problems with it or the system ever became unstable. I've been having it for probably 6-7 years already.



However from day one in use and in stand-by mode, this PSU has had some sort of a permanent electrical noise. When in stand-by, it is physically noticeable when very close to the unit and when in use, it is like a power transformer noise that is variable in intensity but one that gets your ears ringing. This sort of electrical noise is different to coil whine (for example from a graphics card) and to (broken) fan noise. And although other parts of the rig may have such to a certain extent presumably, I definitely know the PSU is producing one of its own since when the PC is off but connected to the mains I can hear slight humming from the unit that only increases when running.



I have been considering changing this PSU for years but always convinced myself that this is a very minor issue compared to the hassle of rewiring the whole case and buying a new one.



The computer rig I am currently using will soon (1-2 years ahead in time) be a second PC or a gift to a relative so will still have its use for at least a few years to come. It has an overclocked 6850K CPU, GTX 1080Ti graphics card, a few NVMes and SSDs, a discreet PCI-E audio card, quite a lot of fans, card reader + USB & charging port unit and a blu-ray drive. I know this system never required that powerful PSU but I wanted something good at the time, also planning to use it in future upgrades.



I am definitely replacing this PSU now and want to get a let's say 1-1.2 kW unit so would like to ask for advice which one I shall go for. I am generally not too sensitive to electrical noise but in my case it is audible beyond fans - my PC is designed to be very silent idling - and when not playing music or there is some kind of noise background.



I built this rig like 3 years ago and used the AX1200 PSU from the previous build so don't really have impressions with the most current PSUs. Are the current 80 Plus Platinum/Titaniums any better? I know most people don't care about electrical noise as far as the PSU is stable (like me until recently) but excluding coil whine and fan noise, do you still get any constant electrical/transformer's noise/humming/buzzing when in operation/stand-by? Once again, this is not coil whine but transformer's/electrical noise that varies in intensity but is more or less constant.



I am not going for Corsair again and am currently considering Seasonic, beQuiet! and even Asus? Shall I go for it?