A radio signal coming from a source within the Milky Way has been detected by astronomers

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,806
Have any of you ever been abducted too / also?
"Until now, however, none appeared to have come from our own galaxy.
The latest discovery was announced in The Astronomer's Telegram by Paul Scholz, of the University of Toronto, Canada, on behalf of the CHIME (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment) and FRB Collaboration.
In it, the team announced the detection of a bright radio burst coming from the active magneter known as SGR 1935+2154. This is a type of neutron star, the collapsed core of a massive star, that is thought to have an extremely powerful magnetic field."
https://www.newsweek.com/radio-signal-milky-way-frb-1501479
