A Quick NVMe Comparison for Those Shopping Now

I put a bit of work into this last night, as I'm building a new (mid-range) PC. I figured it might be useful to someone else in the market for value-priced, high(ish)-performance M.2 drives. (Sorry about the formatting, BBCode is hard to work with - just copy+paste into Excel/Sheets.)
Probably easier to scrub diskprices.com, but I was just doing a bunch of grinding through Amazon & Newegg. While I was doing so, I missed out on the 1TB SN850X for $55.... (I went Solidigm, 1TB - will grab a 2TB for games later.)
Hope someone finds it useful. (Prices change by the minute, YMMV, etc.)
-bZj
|NVMe Comparison
|Size (TB)
|Drive
|Read
|Write
|Cost
|$/TB
|Store
|1
|Crucial P5 Plus
|6600
|5000
|$59.99
|$59.99
|Amazon
|2
|Crucial P5 Plus
|6600
|5000
|$129.99
|$65.00
|Newegg
|1
|MSI Spatium M470
|5000
|4400
|$75.89
|$75.89
|Newegg
|2
|MSI Spatium M470
|5000
|4400
|$132.12
|$66.06
|Amazon
|1
|MSI Spatium M480
|7000
|5500
|$71.99
|$71.99
|Walmart/NE
|2
|MSI Spatium M480
|7000
|6800
|$134.45
|$67.23
|Newegg
|1
|Samsung 980 Pro
|7000
|5300
|$59.99
|$59.99
|Amazon
|2
|Samsung 980 Pro
|7000
|5300
|$122.09
|$61.05
|Amazon
|1
|Samsung 990 Pro
|7450
|6900
|$89.99
|$89.99
|Amazon
|2
|Samsung 990 Pro
|7450
|6900
|$146.68
|$73.34
|Newegg
|1
|Seagate FireCuda 530
|7300
|6000
|$94.00
|$94.00
|Amazon
|2
|Seagate FireCuda 530
|7300
|6000
|$173.99
|$87.00
|Amazon
|1
|SK Hynix Platinum P41
|7000
|6500
|$89.99
|$89.99
|Amazon
|2
|SK Hynix Platinum P41
|7000
|6500
|$151.99
|$76.00
|Amazon
|1
|Solidigm P41 Plus
|4125
|2950
|$49.99
|$49.99
|Amazon
|2
|Solidigm P41 Plus
|4125
|2950
|$79.39
|$39.70
|Amazon
|1
|Solidigm P44 Pro
|7000
|6500
|$59.99
|$59.99
|Amazon
|2
|Solidigm P44 Pro
|7000
|6500
|$129.99
|$65.00
|Amazon
|1
|WD Black SN850X
|7300
|6350
|$59.99
|$59.99
|Amazon
|2
|WD Black SN850X
|7300
|6350
|$139.99
|$70.00
|Amazon
