A Quick NVMe Comparison for Those Shopping Now

I put a bit of work into this last night, as I'm building a new (mid-range) PC. I figured it might be useful to someone else in the market for value-priced, high(ish)-performance M.2 drives. (Sorry about the formatting, BBCode is hard to work with - just copy+paste into Excel/Sheets.)

NVMe Comparison
Size (TB)DriveReadWriteCost$/TBStore
1Crucial P5 Plus66005000$59.99$59.99Amazon
2Crucial P5 Plus66005000$129.99$65.00Newegg
1MSI Spatium M47050004400$75.89$75.89Newegg
2MSI Spatium M47050004400$132.12$66.06Amazon
1MSI Spatium M48070005500$71.99$71.99Walmart/NE
2MSI Spatium M48070006800$134.45$67.23Newegg
1Samsung 980 Pro70005300$59.99$59.99Amazon
2Samsung 980 Pro70005300$122.09$61.05Amazon
1Samsung 990 Pro74506900$89.99$89.99Amazon
2Samsung 990 Pro74506900$146.68$73.34Newegg
1Seagate FireCuda 53073006000$94.00$94.00Amazon
2Seagate FireCuda 53073006000$173.99$87.00Amazon
1SK Hynix Platinum P4170006500$89.99$89.99Amazon
2SK Hynix Platinum P4170006500$151.99$76.00Amazon
1Solidigm P41 Plus41252950$49.99$49.99Amazon
2Solidigm P41 Plus41252950$79.39$39.70Amazon
1Solidigm P44 Pro70006500$59.99$59.99Amazon
2Solidigm P44 Pro70006500$129.99$65.00Amazon
1WD Black SN850X73006350$59.99$59.99Amazon
2WD Black SN850X73006350$139.99$70.00Amazon

Probably easier to scrub diskprices.com, but I was just doing a bunch of grinding through Amazon & Newegg. While I was doing so, I missed out on the 1TB SN850X for $55.... (I went Solidigm, 1TB - will grab a 2TB for games later.)

Hope someone finds it useful. (Prices change by the minute, YMMV, etc.)

