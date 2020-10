2x 1080Ti's still going strong, if I play some backlogged titles I have a very long time before I would need to upgrade. Seems more prudent to wait for the 20gb 3080's as well as AMD 6000 series anyways. I don't think I will miss out much even if I wait until next year. Mafia Definitive Edition is working great on the 1080Ti, Crysis Remaster is working good on the 5700 XT as well as the 1080Ti. Still kinda happy in other words.