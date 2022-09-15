a question about DDR3 1333/1066

A

alex2020

n00b
Joined
Sep 14, 2022
Messages
1
Dear forum,

My motherboard has 4 slots of DDR3 1333/1066, with maximal 16 GB.
http://www.findlaptopdriver.com/specs-hewlett-packard-3647h/
I currently have two 4 GB and I want to increase to total of 16Gb.
I have two questions:
1. Can I add one 8B memory stick, so that I have 2x4GB + 1x8Gb? Will this work ?
2. If answer to [1] is positive, should the speed of the 8GB stick be the same as of 2x4Gb ?

Thank you!
 
