A quarter of a year after Asus motherboard purchase, I'm still without a usable one - my disaster Asus RMA experience

On January 18, I purchase an Asus X670E-A Gaming Wifi motherboard for an AM5 build. From the very first time I powered it on, it didn't function properly, as documented in this thread. And while that might seem in that thread like it was an issue that was fixed, it ended up recurring over, and over, any time a change to the BIOS configuration was made via Ryzen Master in Windows. But that wasn't the only or biggest issue, as the system would randomly restart on average around once a day (sometimes more, sometimes less).
After many emails with Asus support, they eventually agreed to accept an RMA. And then they replaced the motherboard, with the return RMA / diagnostic slip stating that the replaced motherboard resets randomly. But my issues with the whole experience didn't end there. And the fuller picture is written in detail in this thread on Asus' support forum, where I encourage people to read it:
Cavalcade of disasters with Asus motherboard and Asus' RMA support
A quarter of a year after I purchased the motherboard, I'm still waiting on Asus to be able to install a working motherboard and use the PC tower I spent $2,850 CAD building (not including graphics card, monitor, and peripherals). Because inconveniences kept coming from Asus (like them deciding, it turns-out, incorrectly, that they didn't have a part to send me, and just didn't tell me but let me wait in perpetuity for something that wasn't coming), I decided to make the post on their support forum. And because, after Asus corrected that mishap, mistakes are still coming from them that's further depriving me of having a usable PC, I'm now posting about it on other forums so that people are aware of the state their support seems to be in.
I'm not enraged, but I do see this as unacceptable. And while I said on Asus' forum that they need to make it up to me in some way, I said that because I believe that's the right thing to do in this circumstance and that, on principle, they should be held to that standard. But I don't expect they will.
I'm interested to see what others think about this situation.
By the way, this is the motherboard issue information I printed off and included with the motherboard I sent to Asus for RMA.
The last issue, regarding bluetooth not working, was likely caused by Asus providing the wrong driver on their website - which they did multiple times before they finally replaced the driver with the correct one. I learned that they had the wrong driver for download after I had packaged the motherboard to be returned, and so I wasn't able to verify that the issue was fixed after they uploaded the proper driver.
By the way, this is the motherboard issue information I printed off and included with the motherboard I sent to Asus for RMA.
RMA: CA----------49
Support case: N2----------37
Serial number: NB----------K6
System specs:
Asus motherboard: ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming Wifi
BIOS version: Version 0805 - 2022/11/15
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7700X
graphics: Ryzen 7700X integrated graphics
memory: 2x32GB G.Skill 6000Mhz CL32-38-38-96 EXPO
storage: 2x Hynix P41 2TB m.2 NVMe
power supply: Corsair RMx 1000 watt
network: Intel v1225 2.5Gbit
OS: Windows 11 Enterprise
The issues I have had with this motherboard are:
1. Adding a temperature or power limit in the BIOS doesn't work - meaning, when in the OS, the system ignores those changes and runs at default temperature and power limit specs.
2. The very first time I powered on the newly-assembled system it wouldn't post. It just sat on the yellow DRAM motherboard light for over 40 minutes. When I powered the system off at the PSU, and then powered it on again, it would pass the yellow DRAM light, but then would sit indefinitely at the red CPU motherboard light. And if I powered it off at the PSU again, and powered it on again, it would continue to sit at the red CPU motherboard light and not post.
To get the system to post, I had to power-off the PSU, then remove the CMOS battery, the PSU power cable, and hold-down the PC case power switch for several seconds, to drain any other caps, and then put it all back together. After doing that, the system would post.
However, that is a temporary fix. Making a BIOS change in Ryzen Master that require a system restart causes the system to not post again, in exactly the same manner my system wouldn't post the very first time I powered it on. It will hang at the yellow DRAM light. And then it will hang at the red CPU light. And I’ll have to do all the same steps I mentioned, in order to get it to post again.
3. The system has been randomly restarting, mostly around once per day, though sometimes has gone four or so days without randomly restarting, and also sometimes has restarted multiple times in a single day. The restarts happen suddenly, without a BSOD or error message, and happen anywhere from before the Windows login screen loads, to while after logged into a Windows account and doing anything, or nothing, in the OS.
4. I can rarely get a Bluetooth device to be discovered, pair, or connect to the mobo, using the driver supplied from Asus' website. And when one does manage to pair, it rarely is able to connect. And when I have gotten one to actually connect, it isn't functional, and it loses the connection very quickly.
Just about every time I enable Bluetooth in Windows 11 and search for nearby devices, the Bluetooth device-finder doesn't identify any nearby Bluetooth devices. It did twice successfully identify nearby devices, and one time successfully paired with my phone, which it took far too long to do, but it hasn't been able to actually connect to it once it's paired. And every time I run the Windows 11 Bluetooth troubleshooter, it finds and "fixes" an issue of enabling Bluetooth. Yet every time I run the troubleshooter, it "fixes" the same issue over and over, of enabling Bluetooth. And I've tried un-checking the box that lets Windows disable Bluetooth to save energy, but that didn't help.
Video showing that adding a temperature limit in the BIOS doesn't work:
Video showing that adding a power limit in the BIOS doesn't work:
A record that I encountered the #2 issue the first time I powered on the new PC after assembling it is here, on this forum, where I sought help for it:
https://linustechtips.com/topic/148...uild-x670e-a-mobo-yellow-dram-light-turns-on/
A video showing that the #2 issue returns when I make a BIOS change in Ryzen Master that requires a system restart is here:
These links are also given in my email messages to Asus Support, case N2----------37.
The last issue, regarding bluetooth not working, was likely caused by Asus providing the wrong driver on their website - which they did multiple times before they finally replaced the driver with the correct one. I learned that they had the wrong driver for download after I had packaged the motherboard to be returned, and so I wasn't able to verify that the issue was fixed after they uploaded the proper driver.