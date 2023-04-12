A quarter of a year after Asus motherboard purchase, I'm still without a usable one - my disaster Asus RMA experience

RMA:Support case:Serial number:System specs:Asus motherboard: ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming WifiBIOS version: Version 0805 - 2022/11/15CPU: AMD Ryzen 7700Xgraphics: Ryzen 7700X integrated graphicsmemory: 2x32GB G.Skill 6000Mhz CL32-38-38-96 EXPOstorage: 2x Hynix P41 2TB m.2 NVMepower supply: Corsair RMx 1000 wattnetwork: Intel v1225 2.5GbitOS: Windows 11 EnterpriseThe issues I have had with this motherboard are:Adding a temperature or power limit in the BIOS doesn't work - meaning, when in the OS, the system ignores those changes and runs at default temperature and power limit specs.The very first time I powered on the newly-assembled system it wouldn't post. It just sat on the yellow DRAM motherboard light for over 40 minutes. When I powered the system off at the PSU, and then powered it on again, it would pass the yellow DRAM light, but then would sit indefinitely at the red CPU motherboard light. And if I powered it off at the PSU again, and powered it on again, it would continue to sit at the red CPU motherboard light and not post.To get the system to post, I had to power-off the PSU, then remove the CMOS battery, the PSU power cable, and hold-down the PC case power switch for several seconds, to drain any other caps, and then put it all back together. After doing that, the system would post.However, that is a temporary fix. Making a BIOS change in Ryzen Master that require a system restart causes the system to not post again, in exactly the same manner my system wouldn't post the very first time I powered it on. It will hang at the yellow DRAM light. And then it will hang at the red CPU light. And I’ll have to do all the same steps I mentioned, in order to get it to post again.The system has been randomly restarting, mostly around once per day, though sometimes has gone four or so days without randomly restarting, and also sometimes has restarted multiple times in a single day. The restarts happen suddenly, without a BSOD or error message, and happen anywhere from before the Windows login screen loads, to while after logged into a Windows account and doing anything, or nothing, in the OS.I can rarely get a Bluetooth device to be discovered, pair, or connect to the mobo, using the driver supplied from Asus' website. And when one does manage to pair, it rarely is able to connect. And when I have gotten one to actually connect, it isn't functional, and it loses the connection very quickly.Just about every time I enable Bluetooth in Windows 11 and search for nearby devices, the Bluetooth device-finder doesn't identify any nearby Bluetooth devices. It did twice successfully identify nearby devices, and one time successfully paired with my phone, which it took far too long to do, but it hasn't been able to actually connect to it once it's paired. And every time I run the Windows 11 Bluetooth troubleshooter, it finds and "fixes" an issue of enabling Bluetooth. Yet every time I run the troubleshooter, it "fixes" the same issue over and over, of enabling Bluetooth. And I've tried un-checking the box that lets Windows disable Bluetooth to save energy, but that didn't help.Video showing that adding a temperature limit in the BIOS doesn’t work: ----------Video showing that adding a power limit in the BIOS doesn’t work: ----------A record that I encountered the #2 issue the first time I powered on the new PC after assembling it is here, on this forum, where I sought help for it:A video showing that the #2 issue returns when I make a BIOS change in Ryzen Master that requires a system restart is here: ----------These links are also given in my email messages to Asus Support, case N2----------37.