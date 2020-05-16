A Ponzi scheme styled after MMM is driving Ethereum network congestion

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,051
You hookin it up? who's all gettin in on those cash grab?
"Over 1.34 million seemingly valueless transactions continue to flood into the MMM Global address. Notably, the transaction fee on all of the transfers are marked as ‘pending’. These seemingly valueless transactions typically represent the interactions of ERC20 contracts where no ETH is transferred.
MMM Global’s ETH address continues to swell as more and more PAX tokens are sent to it. The PAX balance grew from $5.3 to $5.4 million while writing this article.
Mark A, of Hydro Labs, told CryptoPotato that he thinks it looks like a Ponzi in progress. According to him:
https://cryptopotato.com/research-e...s-grinding-network-to-a-halt-and-hiking-fees/
"Over 1.34 million seemingly valueless transactions continue to flood into the MMM Global address. Notably, the transaction fee on all of the transfers are marked as ‘pending’. These seemingly valueless transactions typically represent the interactions of ERC20 contracts where no ETH is transferred.
MMM Global’s ETH address continues to swell as more and more PAX tokens are sent to it. The PAX balance grew from $5.3 to $5.4 million while writing this article.
Mark A, of Hydro Labs, told CryptoPotato that he thinks it looks like a Ponzi in progress. According to him:
Ethereum’s blockchain explorer shows a backlog of over 90,000 pending transactions at the time of writing. The backlog has already affected Coinbase’s ability to move their ETH and ERC20 tokens."“I initially thought it was something Paxos was doing (considering there’s about $5M going in there), but looks like it’s just some random person who created a smart contract that is operating sort of like a ponzi. Can’t 100% confirm that it is, but it looks like it from what I’m seeing.”
https://cryptopotato.com/research-e...s-grinding-network-to-a-halt-and-hiking-fees/
Last edited: