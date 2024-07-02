A Plague Tale: Requiem/Ghostrunner 2 (July Humble Choice) $11.99

seems worth it just for A Plague Tale: Requiem alone (and maybe Ghostrunner 2)
the July Humble Choice games include:
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Ghostrunner 2
Starship Trooper: Terran Command
Sticky Business
Zoeti
Figment 2: Creed Valley
Heretic's Fork
Hyperviolent
https://www.humblebundle.com/membership
