A Plague Tale: Requiem/Ghostrunner 2 (July Humble Choice) $11.99

seems worth it just for A Plague Tale: Requiem alone (and maybe Ghostrunner 2)

the July Humble Choice games include:

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Ghostrunner 2
Starship Trooper: Terran Command
Sticky Business
Zoeti
Figment 2: Creed Valley
Heretic's Fork
Hyperviolent

https://www.humblebundle.com/membership
 
