A Plague Tale Innocence

Game is Awesome I just read about it today.Got it thru steam 13 USD

First things first ,game is blurry as hell and no ultra widescreen but here's the fix and a video.I also used reshade for clarity since Nvidia freestyle not working in the game.

50 On The FLy Reshades for any game



Ultra Widescreen Fix for 21:9
http://www.wsgf.org/forums/viewtopic.php?f=95&t=33144

A Plague Tale: Innocence is an amazing game which sadly doesn't support Ultrawide (neither Gameplay nor Cutscenes).
You can easily fix this by Hex Editing the Game and changing all 39 8E E3 3F Hex Values with 8E E3 18 40 Hex Values (for 3440x1440; 26 B4 17 40 [instead of 8E E3 18 40] for 2560x1080; 9A 99 19 40 [instead of 8E E3 18 40] for 3840x1600).

Now you can enjoy both Gameplay and Cutscenes (aswell as the HUD) in 21:9 (even the Main Menu works).
Sometimes the transition between Loading Screen and Cutscene glitches out with red bars on the side but it shouldn't be too worrying (since it lasts only for the duration of the Loading Screen).

If you don't know how to Hex Edit:
Just download HxD -- Open HxD -- Press Control O -- Choose the Game's Exe (''APlagueTaleInnocence_x64'' in steamapps/common/APlagueTaleInnocence) -- Press Control R --Go to Hex Values (on top) --Search for 39 8E E3 3F and change it with 8E E3 18 40 --Activate Search direction all -- Press Change everything (bottom middle) -- (should change two values) Now go to the top left and save it where the normal exe is, changing it with the old one. If you have problems just repair the Game via Steam.

Blurry Screen Fix Open with text editor enginesettings

C:\Users\username\Documents\my games\A Plague Tale Innocence\enginesettings
Change setting 0 off/1 on .After you make changes ,right click on enginesettings ,go to properties and set as read only.

{DOF
Enabled 0
Quality 3
}
{MotionBlur
Enabled 0
Quality 3
}
{PostProcess
Enabled 1
EyeAdaptation 1
ColorGrading 1
Sharpen 1
Fringe 0
LensDistortion 0
Dirt 1
LensFlare 1
FilmGrain 0
Vignette 0
 
Sure no problem.I have a 4K Monitor but prefer Ultrawide gaming it is just that much more immersive.
Voice acting ,story textures are great once you get rid of the horrible blurry stuff.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,381
I hear great things about the game- story, graphics and atmosphere are getting high praise...
 
The game is simple and not open world but no real annoying cut scenes.Lip syncing can be off a little ,the voice acting ,story graphics and atmosphere I really enjoyed.

As the first post goes ,the game is blurry as crap and no ultra wide screen support.Once that is sorted out is it all good.

I would say it is comparable to the Vanishing of Ethan Carter with some simple crafting and combat tossed in.I would never replay the game but truly enjoyable.

For me it is as enjoyable as Metro Exodus and Shadow Of the Tomb Raider for me,just short compared with all the exploring I did with the other two games.
 
polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,381
A Plague Tale: Innocence- a fascinating game powered by stunning tech...a bespoke engine from a smaller developer delivers triple-A level visuals...

 
Porter_

Porter_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 10, 2007
Messages
8,207
This is currently on sale at Newegg (Steam key) for $13.49. I picked it up, looks like a good game.
 
