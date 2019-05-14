Game is Awesome I just read about it today.Got it thru steam 13 USDFirst things first ,game is blurry as hell and no ultra widescreen but here's the fix and a video.I also used reshade for clarity since Nvidia freestyle not working in the game.50 On The FLy Reshades for any gameUltra Widescreen Fix for 21:9A Plague Tale: Innocence is an amazing game which sadly doesn't support Ultrawide (neither Gameplay nor Cutscenes).You can easily fix this by Hex Editing the Game and changing all 39 8E E3 3F Hex Values with 8E E3 18 40 Hex Values (for 3440x1440; 26 B4 17 40 [instead of 8E E3 18 40] for 2560x1080; 9A 99 19 40 [instead of 8E E3 18 40] for 3840x1600).Now you can enjoy both Gameplay and Cutscenes (aswell as the HUD) in 21:9 (even the Main Menu works).Sometimes the transition between Loading Screen and Cutscene glitches out with red bars on the side but it shouldn't be too worrying (since it lasts only for the duration of the Loading Screen).If you don't know how to Hex Edit:Just download HxD -- Open HxD -- Press Control O -- Choose the Game's Exe (''APlagueTaleInnocence_x64'' in steamapps/common/APlagueTaleInnocence) -- Press Control R --Go to Hex Values (on top) --Search for 39 8E E3 3F and change it with 8E E3 18 40 --Activate Search direction all -- Press Change everything (bottom middle) -- (should change two values) Now go to the top left and save it where the normal exe is, changing it with the old one. If you have problems just repair the Game via Steam.Blurry Screen Fix Open with text editor enginesettingsC:\Users\username\Documents\my games\A Plague Tale Innocence\enginesettingsChange setting 0 off/1 on .After you make changes ,right click on enginesettings ,go to properties and set as read only.{DOFEnabled 0Quality 3{MotionBlurEnabled 0Quality 3{PostProcessEnabled 1EyeAdaptation 1ColorGrading 1Sharpen 1Fringe 0LensDistortion 0Dirt 1LensFlare 1FilmGrain 0Vignette 0