A photo I took in 2025

Well the last thread is a few years out of date now so I figure it might be time for a new one.

Acquired a new zoom lens for my Panasonic S5 so I took it out in the backyard for a test. Here's a few straight out of the camera jpeg I'm happy to share:

P1000475.JPG

200mm F/2.8 1/500 ISO 100

P1000477.JPG

200mm F/4.5 1/1000 ISO 100
 
Juvenile American Robin in our apple tree. There wasn't a nest in any of our trees this Spring, so when a robin was making a fuss, I looked closer at one of our apple trees and noticed a juvenile robin it was still looking after.

DSC_7440.jpg

Taken from my old Nikon D7100 with an AF-S Micro 85mm lens. F/3.5 1/1250 ISO 800.

Also, while not 2025, I just wanted to include a two photos from 2024 when my extended family and I went on a trip to Norway (there's not much scenic photos to shoot in Nebraska). These were done on my Samsung S24 Ultra. It's able to take good enough photos compared to my old Nikon D7100, and most of my photos were of family members, anyway.

I was fishing in Ålesund, and the sun was coming out from under the clouds, and in the middle of the sun's reflection on the ocean was a boat. I thought it was cool... and on hindsight, I think it was a panorama shot, too.
20240704_201201.jpg


This was a panorama shot in Geiranger, where we would eventually take a boat tour (the ship on the left was a cruise ship). I just thought it was cool since it's a decent panorama photo from a smartphone, where you don't have to take multiple overlapping photos to stitch together in post.
20240630_173932.jpg
 
