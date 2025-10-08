A Pentium 4 Thread for Fellow TDP-Burners

This is a thread for my favorite chip. Really, Architecture. To the point that I am posting white sheets from intel because I fucking love these chips.So back in the day, 2010 we're talking, I was in high school and needed something to do. All the computers sucked and I was bored and wanted to stay out of trouble, so it became my job to make a fleet of Dell Optiplex SX270's, and every form factor of the HP Compaq D510/5000 actually function on the, at the time, HTML 5 updated internet. As payment, I got to take a D510 and some D5000's home. I actually blew up the D5000's being a moron, so I ended up with a Compaq D510 flatbed, SFF, and a prayer.This machine was a total turd478 1.6GHz nonHT P4 (I think legitimately 1mb cache, or maybe less)512mb ramThe stock 845G Chipset for a GPUI made this machine play minecraftI built a castle at 4FPS and I fucking rocked that shit.However, the processor was garbage, and my experiments with P4M's in the microSFF things were.... well they weren't going to happen, and PM's did not just drop in and work.... So I started ripping 2.8's out and bashing them into the D510 until one worked.Then, later, I was blessed with a 9600PRO and I could now play anything I put on the machine. Only one problem though..... the 845GM chipset actually cannot run enough USB devices for you to have a USB microphone in TF2, Garrysmod, or anything else. So, despite my 2GB ram upgrade, despite my CPU upgrade, despite taking the case lid off, bending the PCI cage to make the GPU fit, I could not do what I wanted to.I was then given a random eMachines T5048. I used it for about a year, and it got taken to college with me.However, this machine ended up only being for TF2. It had a 3.0E that I slapped in its 775 socket, the same 2GB ram, but I got a 7900GTX single slot for a steal.Same day I got the 7900GTX, I also got this.This is an HP ML370 G3, and its a Xeon DP System.This was my first experience, ever, with a xeon. Despite all the work I put in to make it my main main machine, I could never get a GPU running with its PCI X only slots. Ergo, the T5048, or as I called him, E, expressly ran graphics apps, while the ML370, essentially did everything else.This rig was as stacked as I could make it, having a RAM SKU that, while I could make happen eventually, DDR1 4x4 3200 is.... its not happening. Not at 75 a 1 gig dimm in 2010.So I kept the 1GB ram I could scramble into the machine and ran with it.What I was excited about, though, was that the ML370 had the same CPU's as E, but 2 cores per chip, more ram slots, and a 20K RPM drive (30GB but hey it was still fucking sick).This ran in my college dorm until I graduated the academy of giving a fuck about my mental health and ripped the ejection seat cable the fuck out of a massive rip off CS course, and went home.Sometime between 2016 and 2018, the T5048 was graduated from to a Xeon DP Dell Workstation.This is a Precision 670, dual 3.4 DP's, I think I even had the quads at some point.That actually got recased into this housingAnd it got 2x 9800GT's in SLI, with the full 6GB Ram I had gathered at that point.I had bought more ram to slam it to 14 or something but I got depressedi from a forum bullying me into upgrading and I ended up throwing most of my stuff out for some pile of crap AMD 955BE build that eventually the PCIe slot snapped on, then I just rode the Dell Prebuild wave till I got mac pros and kept on with my Xeon toying.To this day I run a 2690V2 because its as close to a DP as I can get with modern compatibility, however my other mac pros are coming back into commission very soon.This was literally my computing history from 2010 when I got my own PC I could mod, to about 2017 when I foolishly started listening to the Tek Syndicate / Level1Techs board and wanted something "better".I've started rebuilding my P4 collection again, spending about 225 just to get an XPS case again. I could only get a silver one though, not the blue one.I still to this day want another DP board. The moment I find one, I basically kissing modern PC's goodbye.If I had a laptop with a P4 or an Itanium in it, I'd basically throw everything else away. And I am in no way being fecetious about that.At one point, I was so good at getting pipeline bubbles completely tuned out of being a problem that I could literally make games run that should only work because on paper the processor technically could do a double pumped instruction. Its basically like having another arm for me.