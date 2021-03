New build using a Asrock H570M Pro4 LGA 1200 and Intel 10700K. Board won't see Inland Premium 1TB m2 ssd in the 4.0 slot, only in the 3.0 slot. I know the 10700K can't do 4.0, but I figured it could use the 4.0 slot as 3.0. Am I wrong or is there something wrong with the board?