A new type of switch could be a breakthrough for molecular computing

"A team of researchers at Yale University say they’ve built a single-molecule switch, a big step on the road to even smaller computers. Professor Mark Reed demonstrated the “single-molecule electret” on October 12, 2020 which was able to switch from one stable state to another. This involved the insertion of a Gadolinium atom inside a carbon buckyball, and then applied an electric field, activating and deactivating the switch. "
https://www.engadget.com/mark-reed-...REPnlxPz8WpCObtKhK0-XfTxLY_mhkKc2HRVUu9YWM5c2
