A new type of switch could be a breakthrough for molecular computing

HAL_404

HAL_404

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
1,006
"A team of researchers at Yale University say they’ve built a single-molecule switch, a big step on the road to even smaller computers. Professor Mark Reed demonstrated the “single-molecule electret” on October 12, 2020 which was able to switch from one stable state to another. This involved the insertion of a Gadolinium atom inside a carbon buckyball, and then applied an electric field, activating and deactivating the switch. "

https://www.engadget.com/mark-reed-...REPnlxPz8WpCObtKhK0-XfTxLY_mhkKc2HRVUu9YWM5c2
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top