A new standalone VR headset by Somnium and XTAL. Open source.

A potential Quest 2 killer. At least for the enthusiast and sim-market, can't really beat the 300-400 price tag of Quest 2 for the mass market.Any way, the specs are juicy, 2880p per eye Micro-OLED, 90hz and possibly 120hz (probably imply that you need to turn resolution down?) at least 115 horizontal FOV, lossless PCVR when wired (Displayport?) and compressed streamed wireless, standalone tracking (yay!) and most of all Open Source.No idea who Somnium is but VRgineers/XTAL is a known name in business and pilot training VR space. Hopefully this is their first attempt at consumer VR?No idea about the price, probably expensive a'la Varjo Aero, but the shipping is estimated to start at Q4 2022.