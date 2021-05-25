A New P2P Crypto Market, Modelled After Darknet Markets, Yet Legal. Sell Your Hardware Here.

Hello, folks at [H]ard Forum!



I'm here to announce the recent opening of a new type of peer-to-peer market, Anon.Cat.



This market has been a while in the making and I am glad to finally share it with you here. Darknet markets have been making a lot of waves recently, but the thing all of them have in common is that they allow sales of various morally questionable items such as drugs and fraud materials. I am personally against most kinds of hard drugs and I sure as hell do not condone fraud. However, the concept of a fully anonymous darknet market itself had been intriguing me for a while. I liked the idea of a "hidden" market where people simply buy and sell the stuff they have or are interested in without having to go through KYC checks and such, all while using an untraceable cryptocurrency such as Monero.



You do not have to provide your name, surname, address or even email address in order to register and start trading. As a buyer, you don't even have to provide your country of residence, the sign up process is completely anonymous. All communication between buyers and sellers is encrypted by default (don't lose your password, it's tied to your decryption key!). Every transaction is escrow-protected and it is walletless - you pay exactly the amount you need to finalize the sale, and that's it. The market only works with Monero at the moment, altough I have been toying with the idea of supporting other privacy coins such as Zcash and Pirate Chain (ARRR) in the near future.



In other words, you can put it like that: Anon.Cat is a refuge for sellers from other markets - clearnet and dark web alike. While it could technically be considered a "Darknet Market", no illegal items are sold here. It is built as a model of a completely agoristic marketplace, where every seller and buyer are anonymous and the market is completely self-regulated. Buyer and seller disputes are handled without regard for brand image (looking at you, eBay) and there is zero chance of the market administration favoring some products over others (Amazon Essentials).



You need a Tor-enabled browser to get into the market itself (Tor Browser and Brave work well for that). I've made an effort to include some easy-to-understand newbie instructions at the Clearnet Gateway page to lower the barrier of entry for users unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies or what they call the "Dark Web".



I apologize for using a brand new account to make this announcement. I do not want this thing tied to my main account, for obvious reasons. My main alias can be tied to my identity and I don't want it to be public just yet. Please ask your questions and give your feedback in this thread, just keep it civil, please. If you encounter any problems, feel free to sign up and submit a ticket on the market itself.



Simply type 'anon.cat' into your browser and see for yourself.