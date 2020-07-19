A New Game Just Knocked ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Out Of The #1 Spot On The Nintendo

erek
"The game, as you might expect, is Paper Mario: The Origami King, the newest installment in the somewhat checkered Paper Mario franchise, and somewhat checkered itself. It’s a beautiful game, with mesmerizing origami enemies and truly lovely little scenes, my favorite of which has been a theme park inside of a Japanese Castle where Bowser’s minions go to hang out on their off-days. Unfortunately, the whole thing is tied to a frustrating battle system that really gets in the way of itself just a few hours into the game, and it makes it harder to enjoy all the stuff the game does so well.
Still, it’s a Nintendo game with a particularly well-known plumber in the title, and there’s no way that doesn’t take #1 at least for a moment.
I would expect Animal Crossing to retake its spot next week or so.."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidt...ot-on-the-nintendo-switch-eshop/#6c25337d4961
