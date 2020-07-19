A New Game Just Knocked ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Out Of The #1 Spot On The Nintendo

Which? The original or TYD?

The "original" Paper Mario was on N64 and simply called Paper Mario and was great. The sequel, Thousand Year Door on Gamecube was excellent. Everything after has been mediocore-to-average. Seems like they removed the turn-based combat and tried to add different gimmicks with poor results. Super Paper Mario on the Wii seemed half baked with the 2d-into-3d gimmick. Sticker Star for 3DS limiting moves was a lame gimmick and wasnt even worth a rental. Or was that Colour Splash for Wii-U? I cant remember, I didnt bother playing either and their reviews kinda bled together.



The new Origami King game looks to be a sequel to Colour Splash, so I wouldn't be surprised to see its sales numbers drop quickly, like its two predecessors.