A New Game Just Knocked ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Out Of The #1 Spot On The Nintendo

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,639
"The game, as you might expect, is Paper Mario: The Origami King, the newest installment in the somewhat checkered Paper Mario franchise, and somewhat checkered itself. It’s a beautiful game, with mesmerizing origami enemies and truly lovely little scenes, my favorite of which has been a theme park inside of a Japanese Castle where Bowser’s minions go to hang out on their off-days. Unfortunately, the whole thing is tied to a frustrating battle system that really gets in the way of itself just a few hours into the game, and it makes it harder to enjoy all the stuff the game does so well.

Still, it’s a Nintendo game with a particularly well-known plumber in the title, and there’s no way that doesn’t take #1 at least for a moment.

I would expect Animal Crossing to retake its spot next week or so.."

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidt...ot-on-the-nintendo-switch-eshop/#6c25337d4961
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
17,581
Opinion? :p

I was somewhat interested in this, but it seems to have got pretty mediocre reviews, which is rare for a Mario game for sure. Might wait until it goes on sale after Nintendo's next console releases or something since they don't do sales, hah.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,435
Unfortunately it sounds like Origami King is kinda shit compared to the original Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,040
Not really a surprise. The top selling Switch games are all Nintendo franchises. Most of them have been around for multiple decades. Splatoon and ARMS being the only newer ones. A real surprise would be if it was a multi-platform game.
 
K

KarateBob

Gawd
Joined
Aug 4, 2004
Messages
757
MavericK said:
Unfortunately it sounds like Origami King is kinda shit compared to the original Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door.
Click to expand...
Which? The original or TYD?
The "original" Paper Mario was on N64 and simply called Paper Mario and was great. The sequel, Thousand Year Door on Gamecube was excellent. Everything after has been mediocore-to-average. Seems like they removed the turn-based combat and tried to add different gimmicks with poor results. Super Paper Mario on the Wii seemed half baked with the 2d-into-3d gimmick. Sticker Star for 3DS limiting moves was a lame gimmick and wasnt even worth a rental. Or was that Colour Splash for Wii-U? I cant remember, I didnt bother playing either and their reviews kinda bled together.

The new Origami King game looks to be a sequel to Colour Splash, so I wouldn't be surprised to see its sales numbers drop quickly, like its two predecessors.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,435
KarateBob said:
Which? The original or TYD?
The "original" Paper Mario was on N64 and simply called Paper Mario and was great. The sequel, Thousand Year Door on Gamecube was excellent. Everything after has been mediocore-to-average. Seems like they removed the turn-based combat and tried to add different gimmicks with poor results. Super Paper Mario on the Wii seemed half baked with the 2d-into-3d gimmick. Sticker Star for 3DS limiting moves was a lame gimmick and wasnt even worth a rental. Or was that Colour Splash for Wii-U? I cant remember, I didnt bother playing either and their reviews kinda bled together.

The new Origami King game looks to be a sequel to Colour Splash, so I wouldn't be surprised to see its sales numbers drop quickly, like its two predecessors.
Click to expand...
Ah, yeah I guess I was comparing to TYD, which for whatever reason I was thinking was the original. But you're right, since TYD it's been downhill since.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top