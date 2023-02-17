A New Era Begins at Firaxis Games

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,469
Hmm, wonder what's all going?

""I'm embarking on a new chapter; however, I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my dreams at Firaxis Games," said Solomon. "I'm thankful to everyone who enjoyed XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns, and to my development and publishing partners who helped bring those games to life."

"Jake revolutionized tactical turn-based games and continually raised the bar for storytelling in the strategy genre," added Ismailer. "We have deep appreciation for his work and can't wait to see what he does next."

Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304912/a-new-era-begins-at-firaxis-games
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
13,231
Firaxis has had a sudden spiral into ultra-wokeness in 2020 with XCOM Chimera Squad, and Midnight Suns has very sjw writing as well, albeit they toned down the wokeness compared to Chimera Squad.

The veterans leaving while the new outside hire COO gets promoted to studio head? Seems like no coincidence. I just lost all hope for Firaxis and XCOM3 if they even going to make that.
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 14, 2012
Messages
1,237
M76 said:
Firaxis has had a sudden spiral into ultra-wokeness in 2020 with XCOM Chimera Squad, and Midnight Suns has very sjw writing as well, albeit they toned down the wokeness compared to Chimera Squad.

The veterans leaving while the new outside hire COO gets promoted to studio head? Seems like no coincidence. I just lost all hope for Firaxis and XCOM3 if they even going to make that.
Click to expand...
Xcom 3 will be hot garbage without Solomon. He did his best to channel the essence of Xcom into the games. Wonder if he will end up working with Julian Gollop, that would be kind of cool.

Chimera Squad was a fast money grab that was woke ish. It was a bit too "inclusive" for me with the earth incorporating all the aliens into "humanity". I didn't touch anything after that from them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top