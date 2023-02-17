erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,469
Hmm, wonder what's all going?
""I'm embarking on a new chapter; however, I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my dreams at Firaxis Games," said Solomon. "I'm thankful to everyone who enjoyed XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns, and to my development and publishing partners who helped bring those games to life."
"Jake revolutionized tactical turn-based games and continually raised the bar for storytelling in the strategy genre," added Ismailer. "We have deep appreciation for his work and can't wait to see what he does next."
Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304912/a-new-era-begins-at-firaxis-games
""I'm embarking on a new chapter; however, I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill my dreams at Firaxis Games," said Solomon. "I'm thankful to everyone who enjoyed XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns, and to my development and publishing partners who helped bring those games to life."
"Jake revolutionized tactical turn-based games and continually raised the bar for storytelling in the strategy genre," added Ismailer. "We have deep appreciation for his work and can't wait to see what he does next."
Firaxis Games is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/304912/a-new-era-begins-at-firaxis-games