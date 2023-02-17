A New Era Begins at Firaxis Games

M76 said: Firaxis has had a sudden spiral into ultra-wokeness in 2020 with XCOM Chimera Squad, and Midnight Suns has very sjw writing as well, albeit they toned down the wokeness compared to Chimera Squad.



The veterans leaving while the new outside hire COO gets promoted to studio head? Seems like no coincidence. I just lost all hope for Firaxis and XCOM3 if they even going to make that. Click to expand...

Xcom 3 will be hot garbage without Solomon. He did his best to channel the essence of Xcom into the games. Wonder if he will end up working with Julian Gollop, that would be kind of cool.Chimera Squad was a fast money grab that was woke ish. It was a bit too "inclusive" for me with the earth incorporating all the aliens into "humanity". I didn't touch anything after that from them.