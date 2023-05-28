A New Creative Sound Blaster: X5 Hi-Res Dual DAC Sound Card

erek
A brand new Creative SoundBlaster card
"For a clear comparison I used the same testing tracks as with my Creative X7. I set the output to music and loaded up FLAC files from both Daft Punk and Pink Floyd. Its nice to put our custom Subwoofer to work! The audio is clear and warm with outstanding audio positioning. The sound is easily the equivalent of my aging X7.
One mystery is the lack of support for Super X-FI processing. This proprietary technology is supported on every other X Series product. I wonder if they are saving this technology for a future revision of the X7?
Conclusion
The Creative Sound Blaster X5 Hi-Res Dual DAC USB Sound Card is not only one of the most versatile Sound cards on the market, it’s also one of the best. With its dual DAC for balanced output and the surprisingly powerful Xamp bi-amplifier, the X5 easily handled both my gaming and audiophile headphones. Connectivity for my 2.1 setup only scratches the surface of what you can do."
Source: https://pcper.com/2023/05/its-a-new-sound-blaster-the-x5-hi-res-dual-dac-usb-sound-card/
