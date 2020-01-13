A moment of silence, please...

...for my EVGA X58 SLI motherboard. She wasn't feeling well last week, and locked up. I restarted and she came back, but then locked up a couple days later. This time a restart only resulted in the POST code display reading "FF", the fans spinning, but no startup. A different power supply didn't help. She'd had ground-out problems before, to the point that I had squares of electrical tape between the board and the case stand-offs. I pulled her out of the case and set her on a piece of closed-cell foam, but there were no signs of life. She is survived by the W3690 she was running, an X5690, an i7 930, my original i7 920, an Asus Rampage III Gene, Asus P6X58D-E, EVGA X58 Classified, and more sticks of DDR3 than I can count.