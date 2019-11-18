A man walks up to you with a 1080Ti and a 5700XT and says, "Free. Choose one."

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by notarat, Nov 18, 2019.

    notarat

    Which one do you choose?
     
    n370zed

    1080 Ti. Gsync monitor here baby
     
    Zepher

    1080ti so I can run SLI
     
    Joseph F

    I'd take the 1080 Ti. It has a small performance margin over the 5700XT, and more VRAM.
     
    Azrak

    RazorWind

    I'd take the 5700XT, but mainly because I already have a 2080 Ti, and I just want to screw around with a 5700XT.

    If I were going to actually use it for playing games, I'd rather have the 1080 Ti, I think.
     
    Mega6

    e) wait for rDNA2 cards
     
    sirmonkey1985

    i'd take the 1080ti, resell it for 450 bucks, buy a 5700XT and pocket the 50 dollars.. ;)
     
    Mega6

    buy a 5700, flash to XT and pocket the $100+.

    : D
     
    Auer

    Because I'd rather have less performance than a Nvidia card.







    /golfclap
     
    sirmonkey1985

    that's a good option as well.
     
    sirmonkey1985

    but 100 bucks buy's you two really cool corsair 34 addressable LED RGB fans and we all know putting more RGB shit in your system makes it faster ;).
     
    kirbyrj

    Evidently you pissed in the Nvidia fan's Cheerios by suggesting that ;). God forbid people actually look at metrics like performance per dollar.
     
    Mega6

    And I'm still on a 1080 120Hz monitor. So what's the point?
     
    Auer

    God forbid people actually look at anything else than performance per dollar.
     
    kirbyrj

    Whoa...wait a second here. It is the ONLY metric that matters. Otherwise everyone would be on a 2080Ti or Titan.

    If you want to pay $200 extra for the 10% difference between a flashed 5700 and 2070 Super for example, that's on you. But lets not pretend that it isn't an important discussion to have.
     
    Auer

    Bizarre.

    Many people spend according to willingness and need, not budget. Plenty of people out there driving shit they cant afford, and plenty that are driving shit way below budget.
     
    kirbyrj

    This isn't food, clothing, shelter, or a vehicle (to some degree)...this is clearly a luxury good no matter how you cut it. That was a pretty terrible false equivalence.
     
    ManofGod

    5700XT, of course, since it is newer and therefore, likely to last longer in newer games. (Possibly, anyways.)
     
    Ready4Dis

    Is it a blower style or aftermarket 5700xt? ;). Honestly both are pretty good, 1080ti probably slightly faster in some cases, but you'll be able to use the same settings and get about the same experience from both.
     
    jbltecnicspro

    Since I'm not paying for it, I'll go for the Radeon card. I had some bad experiences with AMD drives back in 2013. So bad that it made me jump to team "green" and I never went back. That said, if someone else is picking up the tab, then absolutely.
     
    Algrim

    Amazing that people want to argue performance per dollar when it's in regard to free shit. :rolleyes:
     
    Dayaks

    I like how we’ve gone from #waitforVega to #waitforNavi to #waitforDNA2. Third time is the charm? ;)

    1080ti personally. Better VR performance for one. Not that I’d turn down a free 5700xt if I could have both haha.
     
    jbltecnicspro

    Hey man. My team has to win... Because it's mine! :D
     
    Mega6

    Maybe you, don’t make it my story.

    hashtags make things cool, huh.
     
    noko

    1080 Ti is faulting with newer titles using Vulkan and DX 12, Pascal improved DX 12 and Vulcan performance over Maxwell but did not catch up to AMD - Turing Arch works much better with Vulkan and DX 12. Longer term I would have to pick the 5700 XT, currently you would be hard pressed in telling them apart in most games while actually playing is my opinion.
     
    JMCB

    I have two 2080ti in my main rig atm. I actually bought a 5700 XT for the second rig just to play around with it (originally 4x 290x that are now a desk paperweight). Having formerly been an owner of a 1080 Ti (well, two) and the 5700 XT, I'd take the 5700 XT. It seems to run the games I play smoother.
     
    amenx

    In some games, the 5700xt will have an edge. Namely BF5 and RDR2 where the 1080ti lags behind and the 5700xt may indeed be smoother. Have not heard of any other reports, games where one card is "smoother" than the other. Tbh, would be a tough decision to choose one over the other. Newer games may favor the 5700xt, while older tough to run games may favor the 1080ti, esp at higher resolutions.
     
    PimpUigi

    The only Radeon card I'd ever take is the X850XT because it's the last video card that can run C&C Renegade with Truform/nPatches/Curved Surfaces. (but then I'm pretty sure you need Windows XP to run that card)
    nVidia cards are what tend to work right in every day situations. Control panel makes more sense, not jargon based options where you have to look up what it means and what it'd effect or if you'd even notice.
     
    RamonGTP

    1080Ti
     
    Randall Stephens

    This. It also makes your junk 50% larger. I measured.
     
    oldmanbal

    In the end that is what we're really looking for isn't it? A better gameplay experience, ie smoother frames, less lag, better immersion.

    I think we need to reevaluate Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs to include gpu's somewhere up there with food and shelter.
     
    Auer

    Is there any way to measure this AMD smoothness?
     
    Dayaks

    You realize multigpu sucks right? Microstutter (or worse) is a very very common issue with multigpu with both vendors even when it was more supported.

    There’s a reason I watercool, bios mod and hard mod the best single card rather than run multigpu.
     
    Rvenger

    Should of said dusty 2 year old 1080ti with half worn fans, vs 2 month old navi card. Another thing to consider, future driver support for Pascal.

    If it were an RTX 2070, then different story.
     
    bizzmeister

    Who on earth would take a 5700 of any kind over a 1080Ti ? Fan boy or not.

    lol.
     
    Stoly

    Get the 1080Ti, sell it and get a $400 dlls hooker :D:D
     
    Legendary Gamer

    Now we are talking quality... :vomit:;)
     
    HAL_404

    When I first started reading the title I thought it was going to be one of those "three guys walk into a bar and ..." type of jokes
     
    Mode13

    Take the 1080Ti, sell the 1080Ti, use money to buy valve index, half-life 2.975 alyx edition confirmed
     
