A man walks up to you with a 1080Ti and a 5700XT and says, "Free. Choose one."

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by notarat, Nov 18, 2019.
Which one do you choose?
1080 Ti. Gsync monitor here baby
1080ti so I can run SLI
I'd take the 1080 Ti. It has a small performance margin over the 5700XT, and more VRAM.
needs poll.
a) 1080Ti
b) 5700XT
c) Grab both and run away
d) none of the above
I choose (a) unless power is a concern or you are playing those couple of games where the 5700xt is faster.
Reason: https://www.techspot.com/review/1907-geforce-1080-ti-vs-rtx-2070-super-vs-radeon-5700-xt/
I'd take the 5700XT, but mainly because I already have a 2080 Ti, and I just want to screw around with a 5700XT.
If I were going to actually use it for playing games, I'd rather have the 1080 Ti, I think.
e) wait for rDNA2 cards
i'd take the 1080ti, resell it for 450 bucks, buy a 5700XT and pocket the 50 dollars..
buy a 5700, flash to XT and pocket the $100+.
Because I'd rather have less performance than a Nvidia card.
that's a good option as well.
but 100 bucks buy's you two really cool corsair 34 addressable LED RGB fans and we all know putting more RGB shit in your system makes it faster .
Evidently you pissed in the Nvidia fan's Cheerios by suggesting that . God forbid people actually look at metrics like performance per dollar.
And I'm still on a 1080 120Hz monitor. So what's the point?
God forbid people actually look at anything else than performance per dollar.
Whoa...wait a second here. It is the ONLY metric that matters. Otherwise everyone would be on a 2080Ti or Titan.
If you want to pay $200 extra for the 10% difference between a flashed 5700 and 2070 Super for example, that's on you. But lets not pretend that it isn't an important discussion to have.
Many people spend according to willingness and need, not budget. Plenty of people out there driving shit they cant afford, and plenty that are driving shit way below budget.
This isn't food, clothing, shelter, or a vehicle (to some degree)...this is clearly a luxury good no matter how you cut it. That was a pretty terrible false equivalence.
5700XT, of course, since it is newer and therefore, likely to last longer in newer games. (Possibly, anyways.)
Is it a blower style or aftermarket 5700xt? . Honestly both are pretty good, 1080ti probably slightly faster in some cases, but you'll be able to use the same settings and get about the same experience from both.
Since I'm not paying for it, I'll go for the Radeon card. I had some bad experiences with AMD drives back in 2013. So bad that it made me jump to team "green" and I never went back. That said, if someone else is picking up the tab, then absolutely.
Amazing that people want to argue performance per dollar when it's in regard to free shit.
I like how we’ve gone from #waitforVega to #waitforNavi to #waitforDNA2. Third time is the charm?
1080ti personally. Better VR performance for one. Not that I’d turn down a free 5700xt if I could have both haha.
1080 Ti is faulting with newer titles using Vulkan and DX 12, Pascal improved DX 12 and Vulcan performance over Maxwell but did not catch up to AMD - Turing Arch works much better with Vulkan and DX 12. Longer term I would have to pick the 5700 XT, currently you would be hard pressed in telling them apart in most games while actually playing is my opinion.
I have two 2080ti in my main rig atm. I actually bought a 5700 XT for the second rig just to play around with it (originally 4x 290x that are now a desk paperweight). Having formerly been an owner of a 1080 Ti (well, two) and the 5700 XT, I'd take the 5700 XT. It seems to run the games I play smoother.
In some games, the 5700xt will have an edge. Namely BF5 and RDR2 where the 1080ti lags behind and the 5700xt may indeed be smoother. Have not heard of any other reports, games where one card is "smoother" than the other. Tbh, would be a tough decision to choose one over the other. Newer games may favor the 5700xt, while older tough to run games may favor the 1080ti, esp at higher resolutions.
The only Radeon card I'd ever take is the X850XT because it's the last video card that can run C&C Renegade with Truform/nPatches/Curved Surfaces. (but then I'm pretty sure you need Windows XP to run that card)
nVidia cards are what tend to work right in every day situations. Control panel makes more sense, not jargon based options where you have to look up what it means and what it'd effect or if you'd even notice.
This. It also makes your junk 50% larger. I measured.
In the end that is what we're really looking for isn't it? A better gameplay experience, ie smoother frames, less lag, better immersion.
I think we need to reevaluate Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs to include gpu's somewhere up there with food and shelter.
Is there any way to measure this AMD smoothness?
You realize multigpu sucks right? Microstutter (or worse) is a very very common issue with multigpu with both vendors even when it was more supported.
There’s a reason I watercool, bios mod and hard mod the best single card rather than run multigpu.
Should of said dusty 2 year old 1080ti with half worn fans, vs 2 month old navi card. Another thing to consider, future driver support for Pascal.
If it were an RTX 2070, then different story.
Who on earth would take a 5700 of any kind over a 1080Ti ? Fan boy or not.
