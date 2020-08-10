A machinist lapped an AMD Ryzen 16-core CPU within a nanometer

Courtesy of Jelly

""A contributing factor to my project was the knowledge that silicon temperature is a crucial factor that limits the turbo frequencies of Zen 2 processors and when I installed a second radiator without noticing any significant temperature differences from before, I started looking at alternatives solutions," Penrowe said.

Penrowe claims he did not have the time to test the temp results of his efforts and make a bunch of graphs, but teases at the end of the video that someone else now in possession of the CPU will be doing that for him. So sometime in the hopefully near future, we'll find out if it can in fact run without any thermal paste."

https://www.pcgamer.com/a-machinist-lapped-an-amd-ryzen-16-core-cpu-within-a-nanometer-of-its-life/
 
I've done this with mulit grit sandpaper before. Pretty solid results. -4-5c Also, use gloves, managed to shave off some of the layers of skin on my thumb without knowing. :)
 
Krenum said:
I've done this with mulit grit sandpaper before. Pretty solid results. -4-5c Also, use gloves, managed to shave off some of the layers of skin on my thumb without knowing. :)
I'm also not convinced that machining a CPU will yield much better results then doing it with sandpaper on a flat surface like glass
 
Why is this news? People have been lapping cpus since the ihs has been on processors. I'm guessing the inefficiency between the die and the ihs is greater than the inefficiency of the ihs to cooler contact. Seems not worth it to me.
 
