A lot of Intel old CPUs 2160 and athlon64 AMD

waseem

waseem

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 14, 2008
Messages
406
for sale at once a lot of old intel 2160 cpus
ask all for 80$
shipping for all 20$ with tracking number
109494418_3111585338910409_7774601811703953976_n.jpg
115822859_621808668440091_7109119859486278718_n.jpg
115822954_2768627806701475_3673726230301280722_n.jpg
 
W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,192
What's the point of providing a picture when you can't even zoom in to see part numbers?

Cant really determine the value of unmarked Intel CPUs.
 
waseem

waseem

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 14, 2008
Messages
406
whateverer said:
Well then, I''m going to randomly put you on my ignore list
Click to expand...
sorry why you TOXIC ? I don't have camera that shot better than this omg ? If you ask to buy I will send you live photo from skype, my god so toxic !!! as I ask you to buy them, learn to respect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top