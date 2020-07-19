A lot of Intel old CPUs 2160 and athlon64 AMD

waseem
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2008
- Messages
- 406
for sale at once a lot of old intel 2160 cpus
ask all for 80$
shipping for all 20$ with tracking number
ask all for 80$
shipping for all 20$ with tracking number
its Random CPUs as is.What's the point of providing a picture when you can't even zoom in to see part numbers?
Cant really determine the value of unmarked Intel CPUs.
its Random CPUs as is.
sorry why you TOXIC ? I don't have camera that shot better than this omg ? If you ask to buy I will send you live photo from skype, my god so toxic !!! as I ask you to buy them, learn to respect.Well then, I''m going to randomly put you on my ignore list