A lot of errors on Memtest86, issues with BTRFS

Hi,
During the night I started receiving weird issues, I couldn't access some directories and files with a reason of priviliges so I decided to restart whole system, when it has rebooted I've got an error with some BTRFS issues. I was using Fedora 38, which is installed on one SSD, when W10 is installed separately on second SSD (Fedora doesn't start, W10 is working well).
This is a error log during start of the system:
So I decided to run `smartctl -a` on this Fedora's SSD with given result: .
At the end I have run Memtest86 and it caused a lot of errors: .
What can be a problem? Are these rams dead? Is SSD working fine?
