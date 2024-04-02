A look back at the 3dfx Voodoo 2 – the last dedicated 3D graphics card

Well... I'll make an assumption here:



We are of a generation of gamers who were there for the genesis of both the games and the industry. It was exciting for us wasn't it? My god the number of computers and upgrades I did to play the latest game is not really countable.



And back then- many of the new games were game formats that had not been seen before. It was interesting, gameplay was challenging, and building machines had a bit of voodoo involved with it.



Today- well... you know the complaints. Everyone is an expert. Big companies are selling designs that people pioneered in their bedroom or home office.



The thing that gets under my skin a little was how corporations built in chat, social, forums, server hosting, and anything else that gamers could do independently- essentially destroying the community.



I was in the Quake clan/server world. And there some VERY talented people making contributions in for the form on mods/skins to the Quake III platform.



This no longer exists. So while we are remembering the great hardware- take a moment to think about the great people who made those communities, game types, web sites, and generally moved things forward.



Just a thought.