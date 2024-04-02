A look back at the 3dfx Voodoo 2 – the last dedicated 3D graphics card

erek
Hopefully the G400 in that case thenNostaliga!
The first PC I built for myself from individual components had 2 of these in SLI. I don't recall if I had a Matrox G400 or a TNT2 for 2D, maybe I had one and then swapped it for the other at some point.
The voodoo original 4mb card was really the game changer for me... winamp plugins with the dancing coke can lol.. and tomb radier and quake2.. I totally missed the whole voodoo2 bus! ...and scan line interleave mode with 2x voodoo2's.. I think I had a RIVA128 and then a TNT, TNT2 etc.... I did finally get a couple pairs of them on eBay a few years ago and ran those in SLI ... played Unreal all the way through on them! And then Gamers Nexus actually used one of my photos of them I posted here on the [H] for their video a while back covering them. Crazy!
Well... I'll make an assumption here:
We are of a generation of gamers who were there for the genesis of both the games and the industry. It was exciting for us wasn't it? My god the number of computers and upgrades I did to play the latest game is not really countable.
And back then- many of the new games were game formats that had not been seen before. It was interesting, gameplay was challenging, and building machines had a bit of voodoo involved with it.
Today- well... you know the complaints. Everyone is an expert. Big companies are selling designs that people pioneered in their bedroom or home office.
The thing that gets under my skin a little was how corporations built in chat, social, forums, server hosting, and anything else that gamers could do independently- essentially destroying the community.
I was in the Quake clan/server world. And there some VERY talented people making contributions in for the form on mods/skins to the Quake III platform.
This no longer exists. So while we are remembering the great hardware- take a moment to think about the great people who made those communities, game types, web sites, and generally moved things forward.
Just a thought.
erek has a thread for it, somewhere around here... its kinda silly imo.I saw this on tweak town today - voodoo4 in a laptop!
