A Judge Just Used ChatGPT to Make a Court Decision

Does Columbia have an appeals system?

“While the case is apparently the first time a judge has admitted to using an AI text generator like ChatGPT, some courts have—controversially—already begun using automated decision-making tools in determining sentencing or whether criminal defendants are released on bail. The use of these systems in courts has been heavily criticized by AI ethicists, who point out that they regularly reinforce racist and sexist stereotypes and amplify pre-existing forms of inequality.
Although the Colombian court filing indicates that the AI was mostly used to speed up drafting a decision, and that its responses were fact-checked, it's likely a sign that more is on the way.”

Source: https://www.vice.com/en/article/k7bdmv/judge-used-chatgpt-to-make-court-decision
 
in before soap box. this is bullshit. chatgpt is corrupted by the stupid lefties that programed it and should not be used for anything.
 
pendragon1 said:
in before soap box. this is bullshit. chatgpt is corrupted by the stupid lefties that programed it and should not be used for anything.
might be

1 Kenyan data labellers were paid R34 an hour to label horrific content for ChatGPT creator OpenAI... behind the buzzy conversational AI ChatGPT, to identity and label ... part of what Sama's contractors were tasked with working on.
https://www.businessinsider.co.za/o...-toxic-content-chatgpt-training-report-2023-1
2 Large Language Models Can Be Easily Distracted by Irrelevant Context https://arxiv.org/abs/2302.00093v1
 
Chat GPT has been politically corrupted, not to mention the insanity of making a court decision based off of it... Holy cow. This is ABSURD.
 
