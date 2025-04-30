A judge just blew up Apple’s control of the App Store

The judge in Epic v. Apple has banned Apple from charging a commission on purchases made outside the App Store because of its ongoing anticompetitive behavior...Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says that, following this ruling, the company will bring Fortnite back to the US App Store “next week"...as part of the ruling, Judge Rogers says that Apple cannot:
-Impose “any commission or any fee on purchases that consumers make outside an app”
-Restrict developers’ style, formatting, or placement of links for purchases outside of an app
-Block or limit the “use of buttons or other calls to action”
-Interfere with consumers’ choice to leave an app with anything beyond “a neutral message apprising users that they are going to a third-party site”
