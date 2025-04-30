  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
A judge just blew up Apple’s control of the App Store

The judge in Epic v. Apple has banned Apple from charging a commission on purchases made outside the App Store because of its ongoing anticompetitive behavior...Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says that, following this ruling, the company will bring Fortnite back to the US App Store “next week"...as part of the ruling, Judge Rogers says that Apple cannot:

-Impose “any commission or any fee on purchases that consumers make outside an app”
-Restrict developers’ style, formatting, or placement of links for purchases outside of an app
-Block or limit the “use of buttons or other calls to action”
-Interfere with consumers’ choice to leave an app with anything beyond “a neutral message apprising users that they are going to a third-party site”

https://www.theverge.com/news/659246/apple-epic-app-store-judge-ruling-control
 
But Google gets to keep their 15% they charge for purchases made outside the Play Store?

Why is the judge going after Apple but not Google in this? They did the exact same thing Apple did just for a little less.

Maybe Apple pulls a rabbit out of their ass and bans predatory monetary schemes and flags “loot boxes” as gambling and then requires age verification as 18+ for any games that include them.
 
Lakados said:
But Google gets to keep their 15% they charge for purchases made outside the Play Store?
outside app or outside store charge ? Apple can still charge money for in-store or in-app purchase I think, but they can't make it hard for a store to push customer toward a website to make the purchase now.

I do not think apple ever achieved to charge money outside app did they ? It was just an hypothetical them saying during the trial they could charge for it bewing the one bringing the customer to the seller via the platform and OS, no need for the store to make it ok, not that they ever did it ?

how would the collection work ?
 
Lakados said:
Why is the judge going after Apple but not Google in this? They did the exact same thing Apple did just for a little less.
Um, because the case is "epic vs apple" and not "epic vs apple+google"?
 
Lakados said:
Why is the judge going after Apple but not Google in this? T
As far as I know, Google isn't a party in Epic v. Apple, so the judge wouldn't have jurisdiction. (I have not followed this case closely at ask, so I don't know for sure about Google.)

Edit: oh, look, another county heard from.
 
Lakados said:
But Google gets to keep their 15% they charge for purchases made outside the Play Store?

Why is the judge going after Apple but not Google in this? They did the exact same thing Apple did just for a little less.

Maybe Apple pulls a rabbit out of their ass and bans predatory monetary schemes and flags “loot boxes” as gambling and then requires age verification as 18+ for any games that include them.
Because it's a lawsuit against Apple that has nothing to do with Google. It's not a regulatory action but a judgement against Apple. If anybody decides to sue Google for the same thing then it can be used as a precedent.
 
I know it’s Epic vs Apple, but why is Google doing the exact same thing with a 5-17% rate ok, but Apple doing it at a 15-27% not OK?

Why does Apple doing this violate the law bug Google doing it not?

In an App that is available through the play store if you click a link that takes you to a 3’rd party payment processor, Google takes a cut depending on the type of purchase.
 
Lakados said:
I know it’s Epic vs Apple, but why is Google doing the exact same thing with a 5-17% rate ok, but Apple doing it at a 15-27% not OK?
Google charge % on outside app purchase, if I am on a google device, go on steam or amazon website and buy something, google collect money ?

Lakados said:
In an App that is available through the play store if you click a link that takes you to a 3’rd party payment processor, Google takes a cut depending on the type of purchase.
Are you talking about in app purchase (that sound like one, if it was a direct link to a direct purchasse) ? What if you send them toward a website where to make the purchase instead ? I think that what apple is being limited to do (something they never did yet I think)
 
Teenk9 said:
Because it's a lawsuit against Apple that has nothing to do with Google. It's not a regulatory action but a judgement against Apple. If anybody decides to sue Google for the same thing then it can be used as a precedent.
Epic did sue Google that one already ended and the percent cut for purchases made through external links was their solution that the courts didn’t have a problem with.
 
LukeTbk said:
Google charge % on outside app purchase, if I am on a google device, go on steam or amazon website and buy something, google collect money ?


Are you talking about in app purchase (that sound like one, if it was a direct link to a direct purchasse) ? What if you send them toward a website where to make the purchase instead ? I think that what apple is being limited to do (something they never did yet I think)
From Google:

Google charges a service fee for transactions made on the Google Play Store, typically ranging from 15% to 30% of the revenue generated by the app. However, developers offering alternative billing systems (like the "User Choice Billing" pilot program in certain regions) may see this fee reduced by 4% when users choose to use a third-party payment method.
  • Typical Google Play Service Fee:
    Google's standard service fee for transactions on the Play Store ranges from 15% to 30% of the revenue earned by the developer.

  • Alternative Billing Systems:
    Google is piloting programs like "User Choice Billing" in select countries to allow developers to offer alternative payment options alongside Google's.

  • Fee Reduction for Alternative Billing:
    When users in these regions choose to use a third-party billing option, the developer's service fee is reduced by 4%.

  • Third-Party Payment Processor Fees:
    Even with the reduced Google Play service fee, developers will still need to pay fees to their chosen third-party payment processor.

  • User Choice Billing Pilot Program:
    This program is currently in operation in certain regions like the European Economic Area, Australia, India, and others.
 
And I think it would go down to 0 if they simply direct them to a website, where from it they would make a purchase or if they make a purchase from a browser without ever using an app.

Say I register to netflix from a browser, I then use the netflix app on the phone, google do not get commission I do not think so, that the type of things that it disallow at least, but I do not think either ever did it.

in-app is probably broaded than using google payment system, a direct link to a payment system would still be an in-app purchase, just not one that use google-apple payment infracstructure.
 
LukeTbk said:
And I think it would go down to 0 if they simply direct them to a website, where from it they would make a purchase or if they make a purchase from a browser without ever using an app.

Say I register to netflix from a browser, I then use the netflix app on the phone, google do not get commission I do not think so, that the type of things that it disallow at least, but I do not think either ever did it.

in-app is probably broaded than using google payment system, a direct link to a payment system would still be an in-app purchase, just not one that use google-apple payment infracstructure.
Google cut it down 4% for links to external sites from links generated in an app, Apple only cut it down 3%.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...-store-billing-pilot-but-only-cuts-fees-by-4/
 
Lakados said:
Google cut it down 4% for links to external sites from links generated in an app, Apple only cut it down 3%.
How are they able to collect and know the amount if it was not a llink toward a purchase but just a regular website ?

that seem if you use a third party billing option, not if you purchase from a browser.

The way it is describe in that link that 100% an in-purchase app:
With "user choice billing," when a user hits the checkout system, a box will pop up asking if they want to use Google Play billing or some other third-party service.

Just a different billing service, you still pay for the service of the user never having had to get out of the app before saying purchase.
 
LukeTbk said:
How are they able to collect and know the amount if it was not a llink toward a purchase but just a regular website ?

that seem if you use a third party billing option, not if you purchase from a browser.
It would be for links generated by apps available in the play store (not necessarily from the play store)

Google excludes their own apps from those fees so if you are in a web browser and just going to a store then Google doesn’t take a cut. But if you are in an app and it generates a link that takes you to a store for payment then it does as the app was the source.

How would they know you ask??
Google Analytics runs on something like 95% of the internet. Google has its fingers in everything.
 
Lakados said:
Why is the judge going after Apple but not Google in this? They did the exact same thing Apple did just for a little less.
Because Google isn't in the courtroom? Look I'm no fan of Google and I've been on the record about that, but some kind of ex-parte ruling along those lines would be tantamount to fascism like that.
 
Lakados said:
It would be for links generated by apps available in the play store (not necessarily from the play store)
put accordingt to this, it is not a link here, it is a precheckout bringing you to a payment system (with a imagine the amount already entered and everything, that why it is easy for apple-google to collect)

I imagine a link that is simply toward netflix.com, once in the browser I create an account and enter my credit card and buy something, that what they are barred to collect on here (I think what make it strange is that apple or google never did), for one imagine the level of spying to be able to collect those outside app purchase ?

Made a lot of purchase to amazon from my phone, never paid fee to apple for it, because they were not in-app purchase, an in-app purchase using a different payment system is still in-app purchase.
 
Axman said:
Because Google isn't in the courtroom? Look I'm no fan of Google and I've been on the record about that, but some kind of ex-parte ruling along those lines would be tantamount to fascism like that.
But those sorts of fees for 3’rd party links was Google’s solution to the Epic vs Google lawsuit, where Epic sued Google for the exact same things they sued Apple for.

Why is it OK for Google to do it but not Apple?

So now that a judge has ruled against Apple is the judge for the Epic vs Google case going to do the same? Or is Apple now not legally allowed to charge a fee for external but Google is?

I don’t care for either Apple nor Google, but why is it OK for one to do it but not the other.

Crap like this needs actual regulations not just random judges making decisions on specific companies.
 
LukeTbk said:
put accordingt to this, it is not a link here, it is a precheckout bringing you to a payment system (with a imagine the amount already entered and everything, that why it is easy for apple-google to collect)

I imagine a link that is simply toward netflix.com, once in the browser I create an account and enter my credit card and buy something, that what they are barred to collect on here (I think what make it strange is that apple or google never did), for one imagine the level of spying to be able to collect those outside app purchase ?

Made a lot of purchase to amazon from my phone, never paid fee to apple for it, because they were not in-app purchase, an in-app purchase using a different payment system is still in-app purchase.
As per Google.
Google may charge fees for transactions associated with its Play apps when those transactions are completed outside the app following an external offer. These fees reflect the value provided by Android and Play and support ongoing investments.

https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/14372887?hl=en

I don’t need to imagine the level of spying required, it’s a reality I’m too familiar with.
If you are in the Netflix app, and that app generates a link to the Netflix website there’s enough data there to log that all the way through to the Netflix IP, then thanks to web based analytics what happens on the site can be extrapolated. By a 3’rd party and if they need to and it goes to court it’s not hard to compare the extrapolated data against their logged data.
Analytics runs on everything, websites and every networking switch between you and the site logs everything it can and all that data is for sale.
 
Lakados said:
Google may charge fees for transactions associated with its Play apps when those transactions are completed outside the app following an external offer. These fees reflect the value provided by Android and Play and support ongoing investments.
yes completed, that sound like some inside an app say when I want to buy X, click OK, when it came time to pay they were asked do you want to pay with google or a third party service and did choose the third party, the app brought them to a third party with the bill already all fill in, which is still an in-app purchase (but with an external payment service)

What the judge is talking about is outside app payment, the purchase was not made outside the app in that example (so much that the app knew it was for how much and easily able to take a percentage), at least that what a quick reading of the court case make me think, it is based on an hypothetical apple brought, saying that even outside app payment it would be legal for them to charge, as they are the OS and hardware that connected the client to the seller. Judge say no in advance it seem.

As the bullet point say, outside app purchase, not payment. If they cannot make it hard for the app maker it should be now easier to avoid, just make a nice link before the purchasing step start toward a nice website that look exactly like the app, something I imagine mobile os of the past made either harder or made a very scary message about the consequence of leaving an app. Stripes, amazon payment and others also made things better for outside app payment, the big deal is about not having to enter your info again versus having to do so.
 
