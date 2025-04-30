A judge just blew up Apple’s control of the App Store

Lakados said: Google may charge fees for transactions associated with its Play apps when those transactions are completed outside the app following an external offer. These fees reflect the value provided by Android and Play and support ongoing investments. Click to expand...

yes completed, that sound like some inside an app say when I want to buy X, click OK, when it came time to pay they were asked do you want to pay with google or a third party service and did choose the third party, the app brought them to a third party with the bill already all fill in, which is still an in-app purchase (but with an external payment service)What the judge is talking about is outside app payment, the purchase was not made outside the app in that example (so much that the app knew it was for how much and easily able to take a percentage), at least that what a quick reading of the court case make me think, it is based on an hypothetical apple brought, saying that even outside app payment it would be legal for them to charge, as they are the OS and hardware that connected the client to the seller. Judge say no in advance it seem.As the bullet point say, outside app, not. If they cannot make it hard for the app maker it should be now easier to avoid, just make a nice link before the purchasing step start toward a nice website that look exactly like the app, something I imagine mobile os of the past made either harder or made a very scary message about the consequence of leaving an app. Stripes, amazon payment and others also made things better for outside app payment, the big deal is about not having to enter your info again versus having to do so.