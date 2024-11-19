A.I. Chatbots Defeated Doctors at Diagnosing Illness

Dr. Adam Rodman, an expert in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, confidently expected that chatbots built to use artificial intelligence would help doctors diagnose illnesses.
He was wrong.
Instead, in a study Dr. Rodman helped design, doctors who were given ChatGPT-4 along with conventional resources did only slightly better than doctors who did not have access to the bot. And, to the researchers’ surprise, ChatGPT alone outperformed the doctors.
“I was shocked,” Dr. Rodman said.
I thought I saw another study that showed LLM's were actually wrong many times as well...which could be life ending.. But we also know there are plenty of clueless doctors out there who dont actually "Dr" like they should, here's a pill, come back in 6 months...
 
