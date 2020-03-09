A Good Ol' Fashion GPU Block Shootout Ends In a Tie?

It has been a while since I have seen a head to head gpu block test. I am not particularly impressed with the look of the EK block, it seems wimpy, somehow, with that RGB protrusion, and I own one. Then there is the Corsair block that looks like a piece of tin roof spray painted black with a hole in it. The performance with both blocks is pretty close with EK's high flow rate giving it the edge. That edge is going to cost you $50 more if you opt for a backplate. That cost may be worth avoiding Corsairs ICUE software, which is required to control the block's RGB. Here is the link: