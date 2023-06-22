A Glimpse Into The Future Of AMD's Hybrid Design

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,221
Nice insights

"At AMD's Data Center & AI Technology Premiere event last week, the company revealed more information on it's upcoming Zen 4c core - codenamed "Bergamo". Gordon chats with Dr. Ian Cutress of @TechTechPotato about what he learned there, and answered the question of whether or not we will see Zen 4c cores on desktop anytime soon."

Source:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top