A foray into GPU mining. A humbe noob with a few questions on setup.

TLDR. With $100,000 at your disposal, would buying RTX 3090's be worth it? And would STOCKX website be reputable for sourcing them for $2300 a piece?



I have done some reading that 6 RTX 3090s can mine as much BTC as a top tier 110TH ASIC miner coming in at half the cost and way less energy consumption.



I have wanted to build a large set of rigs for a long time and have experience building PCs. I'm trying to get an investors pitch completed this weekend because my partners are interested.



If you had $100,000 to start an operation, what would you build and what coin would you mine.



I'm wondering with 6 3090's per rig, what motherboard should I buy, what CPU should I buy, what memory would be best, and would 2 1200w PSU's be enough per rig?



I've read alot of conflicting information online about how you can't mine bitcoin with GPU'S.



ANY information or advice in regards to this would be very appriciated and 'm hoping this hasn't already been covered.