A Florida Teen Allegedly Shut Down Remote School With a DDoS Attack

"The 16-year-old teen accused of launching a cyberattack that helped shut down Miami-Dade’s online classes used a simple, easy-to-download program to overwhelm the servers of the nation’s fourth-largest school district, experts say.
A South Miami Senior High student is accused of orchestrating no fewer than eight of at least two dozen cyberattacks that helped paralyze the first three days of the district’s virtual classes, law enforcement officials said Thursday. All cyberattacks ceased around 3 a.m., though officials said that last attack is not connected to the raid of the 16-year-old’s home in the pre-dawn hours Thursday.
The Herald is not naming the student because he is a juvenile.
School Board members — along with the general public — have been skeptical of the district pinning a failed start to the first week of online classes on cyberattacks. Board members have focused on questioning the vetting and effectiveness of My School Online, the district’s new online platform operated by the for-profit education tech company, K12."
https://www.wired.com/story/florida-teen-ddos-school-amazon-labor-surveillance-security-news/
