A few questions for owners of Eizo CG2730 and NEC PA271Q

Hi all.



I'm visually impaired since birth. Because of this, it has always been somewhat tricky for me to find a good monitor for work (I'm am a programmer and web designer, and sometimes do photo and video editing as a hobby).



I often have to use my monitor up-close and thus I notice many image and backlight imperfections that go unnoticed by most people. One issue that bothers me is some kind of IPS haze that is noticeable at sharper angles on many IPS displays. Because of my vision and up-close use, my peripheral vision is always at a sharp angle in relation to the screen.



My 10 years old ViewSonic VP2365WB recently broke. It had very acceptable backlight uniformity and no such gray haze whatsoever. By the way, my parent's cheap Samsung TV with IPS panel (model UE32K5502) also has no gray haze. Asus ProArt PA328Q and PA238Q have really bad haze, even one reputable review site noticed that. Dell UP3216Q has some haze (and my unit had grey patches at the bottom, so I returned it), not as bad as Asus ProArt but worse than VP2365WB and the Samsung TV.



Now, after a few displays I've bought and returned, I'm tired and almost ready to go for the "best-of-the-best" NEC or Eizo 27" models. But first I would really like to know if they are free of this haze issue.



If you look at your display from about 25cm distance, how would you characterize the image in the peripheral vision? Does it get any darker? Does it feel more similar to a paper sheet or good old CRT displays than other IPS displays you've been using? I mean - a paper sheet or a CRT never gets darker in peripheral vision, no matter how close you look at it.



I would really appreciate it if you could shoot a short video with your display similar to this one:



It would be best if you could compare it with some other cheaper IPS display side-by-side so that it would be obvious how much better the brightness consistency is on your display when compared to others.



Also, could you please take a shot with a camera as close to the screen as possible and rotated at about 45 degrees, similar to this one ?



It would help me to evaluate how fast the image gets darker depending on the distance. The example in the image is of my Samsung TV that does not have this haze at all, thus the image starts getting darker only at a far distance from the camera and the darkening is very smooth. On a display with a stronger haze, it might look like this: As you can see, it somewhat resembles a flashlight effect, where a small left part is the brightest, and then it gets dark very fast. Of course, this is not a very objective test but it gives rough estimates about the behavior of the panel.



Thank you for any feedback.