A feature on the iPhone that I literally had no where else and love it. :)

I just bought a iPhone 13 in the military green color and enjoy it very much. I am not an iOS or Android fan but, I was a Windows 10 Mobile fan but that is dead so...... However, not once, in all the phones I have owned, Android or Windows Mobile or even the iPhone, did I find the pull down menu of alerts to be at all useful. (All I ever did was clear the alerts but never read them over the last 10 years.)Now, I preface it with that because, I have found that the alerts showing on the lock screen and expanding out to readability when I pick up my iPhone 13 is extremely useful. I do not even have to login to my phone to see what is showed up, which is better than even the old Windows live tiles on the phone, which were useful back in the day.