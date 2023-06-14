A couple questions about Diablo 4???

I have been playing Diablo sense the first one. I have had every version and expansion sense. I have never been a hard study into the stats and intricacies of gameplay. I have always struggled with what equipment and options I should use. I am not the best at gaming but I have fun. I have always mostly played single player games because of this. In MMORPGs I suck at raiding but don't do to bad in solo dungeons. I am currently a level 53 Barb.I looked on Google and Youtube and can’t find any info on what is the best thing to do with lower level Sacred Items, I am talking about Whites, Blues and even Yellows. I am not sure what to do with them. Do I salvage them or sell them or... Right now I have a bunch in my Locker. I Salvaged a white one and all I got was a couple Rawhide, pretty much the same as a normal item.Theres a few UI items I would like to know what they mean.1. What does the Broken Chain icon above my head mean?2. What does the Frame around the Health Globe mean?3. What does it mean when the Health Globe looks "Broken"?4. Is there an app or website that has Countdown timers for things such as World Bosses and Legion Events?There's more but I can't think of then right now. I will add them as I think of them.Thank you for putting up with my ignorance.Diablo2k