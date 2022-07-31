A couple of laptop HD questions

1. What is the most common type of hard drive found in laptops over the past let's say 5 years? I don't think it is a 2.5" sata drive anymore.
2. Can someone recommend a universal drive adapter that will work with the hard drive above? Something similar to this (https://www.amazon.com/WEme-Adapter-Universal-Converter-One-Touch/dp/B00MVRS38Q/).
TIA
