A couple of concerns on my mind over RTX 30 series: Card Scalping & Coil Whine

Hi all. I don't know if my subject has been addressed in other posts here to this forum but I'd like to get your thoughts on the 2 subjects I am starting a conversation about and share my thoughts too. Starting with card scalping, 2 different things appear to have been talked about in some tech news stories I've read or videos I watched on YouTube that have me kind of concerned for this happening at launch. Concern #1: Stock will be limited due to Samsung's yield at 8nm to nVIDIA for the RTX chips. Now what I am not quite certain yet from all the research I've gone through if this shortage will affect both nVIDIA and their FE cards and all the AIBs and their cards but it seems that possibly the AIBs will have cards but their stock could be limited too. Take that into account and also adding this: apparently these cards reportedly are really good at mining a cryptocurrency called Ethereum. If miners want to produce this at a good clip it kind of creates a perfect storm: low stock and crypto-miners wanting to make a lot of money for themselves. I sense bots being involved in all this so the question on my mind is of the population who gets their cards on Thursday, what percentage of those would be actual gamers and what percentage will be crypto-miners? That's just what's on my mind on this subject, what do you all think?



Second concern: coil whine. Now over the years some nVIDIA AIBs have had this problem with their cards. Some brands more frequently than others (if you read all the user reviews at various sites [Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Micro Center, etc.]). eVGA was notorious for a good amount of years involving their GeForce cards in the past having coil whine. Now, I've been an eVGA owner for years and I have been very lucky to never get an eVGA Geforce card with coil whine. However; I know others haven't been so lucky. No one will be able to say for certain coil whine is an RTX 30 problem until the cards release but I wonder, does it concern or worry any of you that this video card issue could follow its way to the RTX 30 series with a brand or two? What are your thoughts and concerns about that possibly happening? Can't wait to hear what you all think as this could be a good conversation about these 2 subjects here. Thanks and until next time I am out!