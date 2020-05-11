A 'consciousness conductor' synchronizes and connects mouse brain areas

I'm thinking more along the lines of "Star Trek TNG - S02E09 - The Measure of a Man"



Once we can create intelligent consciousness, does it not deserve the same protections we give human consciousness? If we don't, isn't it slavery?



I don't really care what the researchers think. Researchers are often blinded by their pursuit of their interest in their field. It is incumbent's upon the rest of us to reel them in.



An enthusiast, as it were, can never be trusted to make ethical judgments about their own field. They are too close to it, and too blinded by their own interest.



Once you create an intelligent consciousness, it has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You cannot simply turn it off when your experienent is complete.



Researchers cannot be allowed to move forward and ask forgiveness rather than permission.