A closer look at how AI & Machine Learning is being used in retail. From intelligent stores to #supplychain optimization to omnichannel.

"Inside AI is our own series taking an in depth look into the fascinating world of Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning and deep learning. Throughout the series we explore some of the ways AI, ML & DL is being implemented across different industries with astonishing results and meeting some of the most influential people in this field. In episode 3 we take a closer look into some of the most popular uses of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning in the Retail sector. We chat to Hemesh Prag from NVIDIA about how retailers can benefit from AI especially in the wake of the current pandemic, Frictionless stores and the technology involved We also take a look at how digital signage is being adapted to cope with the new normal, explore new ways Augmented and Virtual reality are being used in the Retail space AND we'll get a glimpse of what our shopping experience may look like 10 years from now...."

 
interesting vid but I found it of interest how the Nvidia rep makes it sound like it's all being done FOR YOU

she asks, "where does that data go?" :LOL:

with the way things are beginning to form, you might as well forego the Public restroom and just take a dump in the park - seems it will have the same amount of privacy in the very near future
 
