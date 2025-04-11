A Build Farm Follow Along | PowerMac G5's Building Void Linux

I have a fondness for PowerPC. When i was a kid I had access to G3 macs in school. They were everywhere. Middleschool had G5's. Then, one day in 2009, they all disappeared, replaced with random Pentium 4's and Core 2's.



Later in life I got the opportunity to get some powerbooks, and later G5's, of my own, and the G3 I used in school as a kid (literally the same one). I don't expect these to be amazing machines or anything, but in my time I have been reading the whitesheets and design specs for the chipsets, openfirmware, and got somewhat addicted to the mac platform. I have since gotten Intel Mac Pro's, Macbooks, Etc, and have somewhat stopped using normal PC's. It happens that the last few days, with other things in mind for work, I have ended up using more PC's in combo with the macs, but I am still primarily using and interacting with macs.



Barrier from my thinkpad to control the mac pro, even with both running gentoo, I still count as using the mac pro. Lol.



In 2017, 2018, and 2019, there was a start at a projec to port Void Linux to powerpc, and much progress had come from it.



First XBPS was made to work, and ppl were solo building packages. Then, Q66, and other blackbird users, came along and helped build the repo out. Then Q66 ended up combining with the project I was working with, and ended up heading the whole thing due to having more progress (he had a talos, we just had macs). When the system actually ended up being complete, with repo's and everything, you had a PPC machine with a non color gimped UI, that wasn't cross compiled, and even ended up getting Grub and a new bootloader system to make it work.



In 2023, Q66 went on to build Chimera Linux, Void Equivelant from what I understand, and others left the project. The idea that Foxlet Fox had for the website got put up on the old weblink the other day, but actual status of what they are up to I am completely unsure. Whether they have a repo they will post, new images, whatever. No clue.



So, in the meantime, I'm going to put up a build farm and get at least the repo up to date and a new kernel built for Big Endian systems.



I want to do a Farm because I only have G4's (7447, 7450, 7555), and G5's (970FX G2 and G3 on PCI). Due to these reasons, I am ram limited to 2GB due to the stock of what I have. I could probably get 8GB in the G3 970FX, but the G2 is only able to do 1GB DIMM's max, so it can only do 4GB.



I can't afford a Talos, nor will anyone want to host the whole thing for me, understandable. So heres the plan:



1: Effectively clone the original XBPS bring up process.



When XBPS was being put together originally, a large part of testing was truely bashing it into any OS we could get to work. MacOS, Gentoo, Debian, you name it. Part of the name of the game is portability with XBPS, so we truely put that to the test. Wii, WiiU, weird SAMS boxes, everything, as far as I remember.



So, I don't need to run the 2 Yrs out of date Void image. While I totally could, hell no.

Instead, each of my 2 G5's will run Gentoo and host XBPS in a container. XBPS can easily be scripted for, so one G5 will be given one build path, and the other another build path.



Both will build tools out first, then ladder build the package list. A B A B. When a package is done, it'll be put up to the NAS, and copied to the other host. If a package is needed that is on the other hosts list, the machine will just have to wait. I'll probably do the mapping by hand first, then later figure out how to automate it better. One machine needs a package, sends a request to build X immediately after A is done, etc. But that'll come in due time.





2. Where the hell do I host it?



Thing is package repos take up a lot of space. I could host it at home but.... uh, pay me for my internet bill the users will not. And I don't have money for a server host.



Github? IDK.





3 - Iso's



Yes I'm using different dots pbtbtbtb



When all this is actually said and done, I will need to learn how to build iso's with the new package list in it, as well as my host.



Uhhh, yeah again, we'll get there at some point.





Right now I am learning some things about basic use of gentoo before I start on learning how to do a Stage 3 install on the first G5.

I need to replace the ram in one of the machines before it can even be used, so I will be setting up 1 machine at a time.

As well, I probably need better drive setups in the machines themselves than what I have right now.



So uh, yeah. /post