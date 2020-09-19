erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,393
We're working (me and the mouse in my pocket, that is if you must ask) on a new Generative Adversarial Analog Artificial Neural Network system (GAAANNs)
"It can be a funny old world when you come to think about it. I remember when I was a young engineer and industry pundits portentously predicted the passing of analog electronics, which resulted in students not wanting to study a dying field, which resulted in universities not bothering to offer courses. Perhaps not surprisingly, the fact that analog continued to go from strength to strength proved to be a tad embarrassing to all concerned, not least that — due to so few people studying it — there quickly grew to be a dearth of engineers who have an analog clue.
I think it’s fair to say that I know as much analog as the next digital engineer; that is, not a lot. I find the logical certainty of the digital domain to be reassuring. Contra wise, the wibbly wobbly uncertainty of the analog arena brings little comfort to my soul. This is sad, in a way, because a little bit of analog can go an awfully long way… if you know what you are doing.
As an aside, when I started my degree in 1975, the only computer we had in the engineering department was an awesome analog asset. As I recall, it was not dissimilar to the bodacious beauty shown in the photograph below."
https://www.eejournal.com/article/a-brave-new-world-of-analog-artificial-neural-networks-aanns/
"It can be a funny old world when you come to think about it. I remember when I was a young engineer and industry pundits portentously predicted the passing of analog electronics, which resulted in students not wanting to study a dying field, which resulted in universities not bothering to offer courses. Perhaps not surprisingly, the fact that analog continued to go from strength to strength proved to be a tad embarrassing to all concerned, not least that — due to so few people studying it — there quickly grew to be a dearth of engineers who have an analog clue.
I think it’s fair to say that I know as much analog as the next digital engineer; that is, not a lot. I find the logical certainty of the digital domain to be reassuring. Contra wise, the wibbly wobbly uncertainty of the analog arena brings little comfort to my soul. This is sad, in a way, because a little bit of analog can go an awfully long way… if you know what you are doing.
As an aside, when I started my degree in 1975, the only computer we had in the engineering department was an awesome analog asset. As I recall, it was not dissimilar to the bodacious beauty shown in the photograph below."
https://www.eejournal.com/article/a-brave-new-world-of-analog-artificial-neural-networks-aanns/