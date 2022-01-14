A bit of network assistance plz!

Please check out this setup.The 10.2.1.x network works no problemHowever the 10.10.1.x network is causing me issues.This is not a routed network, just a 10g switch with the 10g cards plugged in and no gateway.All the networks are /2410.10.1.81-84 can all ping each other no problem10.10.1.99 can ping to 10.10.1.81 and vise versa10.10.1.82-84 cannot ping 10.10.1.99ProxCPU1-4 are nodes on a c6220 with dual 10g mezzanine card.ProxBackup1 is a pe2950 with a Mellanox connectx-3 card.Any ideas?Thanks!