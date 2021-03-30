A Better Way? (Dump Sound Card?)

I've been using sound cards longer than pretty much anyone posting here going back way before even the Ad-Lib cards of 1987. However, I've grown a bit tired of a few challenges I'd like to meet:



1. I'd like something that's easier to work with on my desktop.

2. I'd like something that can easily connect to a 5.1 setup (at a minimum) without having to go through an intermediary (like a Logitech head unit (I still use Logitech Z906's, but could change out).

In fact, it'd be great if I could connect five speakers and a sub directly to it and have it drive those speakers.

3. I'd like something that can easily plug my headphones into on my desktop.

4. The unit should be able to drive QUALITY headphones/earphones (think Senn HD600's and above).

5. I should have a SIMPLE switch from headphone to speakers without having to load something like Creative's interface to change a setting.

6. The sound should be crisp, clear and free of any filtering issues with system noise and such.



I've been reading about DAC setups, but haven't seen any that can handle this. My current card is an SB AE-5.



What should I be looking at?