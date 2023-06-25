erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,259
This is awesome
"If you have ever wanted to implement a RISC-V CPU core in about 600 lines of C, you’re in luck! [mnurzia]’s rv project does exactly that, providing a simple two-function API.
Technically, it’s a user-level RV32IMC implementation in ANSI C. There are many different possible flavors of RISC-V, and in this case is a 32-bit base integer instruction set (RV32I), with multiplication and division extension (M), and compressed instruction set extension (C).
There’s a full instruction list and examples of use on the GitHub repository. As for readers wondering what something like RISC-V emulation might be good for, it happens to be the not-so-secret sauce to running Linux on an RP2040.
Posted in Software HacksTagged ANSI C, emulator, risc, RISC-V"
Source: https://hackaday.com/2023/06/24/a-32-bit-risc-v-cpu-core-in-600-lines-of-c/
