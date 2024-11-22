9k series AMD cpu's and bios

Moparzrule
Just an FYI to those that might think they got a bad chip, I updated my bios to the latest before pulling my 7k chip and putting in my 9800x3d........but then it wouldn't post no matter what I did. I had to put the 7k chip back in, I flashed the next older bios onto the board, and then my 9k chip worked just fine! Just wanted to share this experience in case anyone else happens to have this issue to try flashing an older bios before returning the cpu!