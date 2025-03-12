9950x3d reviews and discussions

pendragon1
pretty sweet, nice that price stayed the same here...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HA2eYqKhDWY
It doesn't look like it is particularly popular in NZ. I was able to walk in to my local store and just buy one over the counter. It was their only one but it was there for a few days before I decided to bite the bullet.I decided to skip this gen. Sold out in 30 seconds and scalped across the internet just like the 5090. I might as well chase Pokemon cards at this point.
The difference is the scalping won't last long. People were scalping the 9800X3D's and I just walked into Microcenter and bought one a couple months ago. Literally a week before that I couldn't find them in stock and there were tons of them on eBay for $650-$1,000 or more.I decided to skip this gen. Sold out in 30 seconds and scalped across the internet just like the 5090. I might as well chase Pokemon cards at this point.
Tempted too. Main upgrade hurdle now is, I don’t know if this GPU market will ever get any better. While I have no plans to upgrade my 4090 to a 5090, I don’t think anything will improve with 60 series, and at that point, I’d definitely want to upgrade. It would be a waste if I’m compelled to spec out a custom pre built to get a 60 series if I already have a 9950 x3dVery tempted to upgrade finally from my 5950X. 9950X3D looks solid overall... and even at 4K gaming, it looks like I might get a boost in some games. My local MC has a ton of these in stock too. Now the hard part, decide what mobo and RAM combo I want... lol.
Hard to say. My local microcenter has 5080s and 5070s on shelf all the time now and I have seen 5090s last well past noon when they come in (just not the ones I want). I guess if you don't have an MC tho, things may be more bleak...Tempted too. Main upgrade hurdle now is, I don’t know if this GPU market will ever get any better. While I have no plans to upgrade my 4090 to a 5090, I don’t think anything will improve with 60 series, and at that point, I’d definitely want to upgrade. It would be a waste if I’m compelled to spec out a custom pre built to get a 60 series if I already have a 9950 x3d
Nearest one is a couple hours north in Tustin. I drop in when i'm in the area about once or twice a year so not really an option. I was hoping MC would take over the local Fry's building in San Diego but that building was demo'd and they're building apartmentsHard to say. My local microcenter has 5080s and 5070s on shelf all the time now and I have seen 5090s last well past noon when they come in (just not the ones I want). I guess if you don't have an MC tho, things may be more bleak...
Very tempted to upgrade finally from my 5950X. 9950X3D looks solid overall... and even at 4K gaming, it looks like I might get a boost in some games. My local MC has a ton of these in stock too. Now the hard part, decide what mobo and RAM combo I want... lol.
Tempted too. Main upgrade hurdle now is, I don’t know if this GPU market will ever get any better. While I have no plans to upgrade my 4090 to a 5090, I don’t think anything will improve with 60 series, and at that point, I’d definitely want to upgrade. It would be a waste if I’m compelled to spec out a custom pre built to get a 60 series if I already have a 9950 x3d
At 4K, unless you're rocking a 4090 or 5090 class GPU, you're probably going to be GPU limited. I have a lowly 3080 Ti and game at 4K, and I moved from a 5950X to the 9950X3D, and my gaming performance is *mostly* unchanged. I would say that some stuttering is lessened and certain highly-CPU dependent scenarios see a performance uptick, but for the most part I live *very* GPU constrained.Any reviews on gaming performance at 4k / full settings versus something older like 3rd gen or 5th gen threadripper? I know it's a fast CPU but most of the published benchmarks seem to highlight only 1080p and 1440p that show a more marked difference. I'm trying to understand whether something like the 9950x3d would be faster vs. flat at 4k/full settings gaming and faster vs. flat on throughput and productivity.
TBF, even with a 4090 at 4K, I'm struggling to justify the move from my 5950X setup to a 9950X3D. Maybe that will change if I can ever snag a 5090, but so far, I can easily keep up with modern games at 4K in comparisons. I will argue though, it also heavily depends on how people have setup their systems. I run my old 5950X with an all core OC (4.9Ghz), none of the CPPC stuff, no SMT, no C-States, and have pushed my DDR4 to the max I possibly can without risking it, it's pretty fast and I never notice any microstutter. That being said, most people are not willing to configure in such a way or just throw voltage (and time testing) at their old CPUs to achieve such performance.At 4K, unless you're rocking a 4090 or 5090 class GPU, you're probably going to be GPU limited. I have a lowly 3080 Ti and game at 4K, and I moved from a 5950X to the 9950X3D, and my gaming performance is *mostly* unchanged. I would say that some stuttering is lessened and certain highly-CPU dependent scenarios see a performance uptick, but for the most part I live *very* GPU constrained.
FWIW, everything I have found is dependant on what games you play, and how you have your system setup. Some games you may not notice anything, others, possibly better 1% lows or better overall averages. Without knowing your full specifications and how you have setup your system, it is hard to say.Any reviews on gaming performance at 4k / full settings versus something older like 3rd gen or 5th gen threadripper? I know it's a fast CPU but most of the published benchmarks seem to highlight only 1080p and 1440p that show a more marked difference. I'm trying to understand whether something like the 9950x3d would be faster vs. flat at 4k/full settings gaming and faster vs. flat on throughput and productivity.
Yeah, my 5950X was less optimized than that. I think I turned on a very basic PBO curve and touched nothing else. My 9950X3D has slightly more done to it than that, but I'm not a big believer in chasing down the final 2-3% of performance since it takes a lot of time/effort to get there. Especially for gaming, since I know I'm going to be GPU limited.I run my old 5950X with an all core OC, none of the CPPC stuff, no SMT, no C-States, and have pushed my DDR4 to the max
I enjoy the chase for performance and overclocking almost more than gaming anymore, kind of always have... lol. I just love tweaking stuff to the very edge of it's life. Does help when it comes to gaming tho! Configured my 5950X this way maybe 1 or 2 years ago and never looked back at PBO. Maybe its better on the 9xxx series, but in testing, I found it to be a stuttering mess and leaving a ton of performance on the table, even with offsets and tweaking.Yeah, my 5950X was less optimized than that. I think I turned on a very basic PBO curve and touched nothing else. My 9950X3D has slightly more done to it than that, but I'm not a big believer in chasing down the final 2-3% of performance since it takes a lot of time/effort to get there. Especially for gaming, since I know I'm going to be GPU limited.
I'm just happy that frame gen is a thing. I'm replaying Starfield right now, and frame gen gets me from a healthy framerate at 4K somewhere around 60 up to much closer to my 120hz refresh rate, and I'm old enough I can't tell a difference on latency.
I'd love to compare some games we might share
I enjoy the chase for performance and overclocking almost more than gaming anymore, kind of always have... lol. I just love tweaking stuff to the very edge of it's life. Does help when it comes to gaming tho! Configured my 5950X this way maybe 1 or 2 years ago and never looked back at PBO. Maybe its better on the 9xxx series, but in testing, I found it to be a stuttering mess and leaving a ton of performance on the table, even with offsets and tweaking.
I am indeed rocking a 4090 and getting data on exactly how much my aging 3960X is holding me back is hard to come by. Lots of claims and opinions, but not much data. My impression is that even with an old TR3, for most of the games I play, the 4090 is still the bottleneck.At 4K, unless you're rocking a 4090 or 5090 class GPU, you're probably going to be GPU limited. I have a lowly 3080 Ti and game at 4K, and I moved from a 5950X to the 9950X3D, and my gaming performance is *mostly* unchanged. I would say that some stuttering is lessened and certain highly-CPU dependent scenarios see a performance uptick, but for the most part I live *very* GPU constrained.
In my case, it's a 4090 liquid cooled, and a thread ripper 3960x running all cores around 4.4GHz. Games are everything from oldies like World of Warcraft to the newer CP2077-esque stuff.TBF, even with a 4090 at 4K, I'm struggling to justify the move from my 5950X setup to a 9950X3D. Maybe that will change if I can ever snag a 5090, but so far, I can easily keep up with modern games at 4K in comparisons. I will argue though, it also heavily depends on how people have setup their systems. I run my old 5950X with an all core OC (4.9Ghz), none of the CPPC stuff, no SMT, no C-States, and have pushed my DDR4 to the max I possibly can without risking it, it's pretty fast and I never notice any microstutter. That being said, most people are not willing to configure in such a way or just throw voltage (and time testing) at their old CPUs to achieve such performance.
FWIW, everything I have found is dependant on what games you play, and how you have your system setup. Some games you may not notice anything, others, possibly better 1% lows or better overall averages. Without knowing your full specifications and how you have setup your system, it is hard to say.
I mean, the first question I would have is wondering why you got a 3960X in the first place. Was it for gaming? If so, that was probably a bad choice. Was it for productivity where you can utilize all the cores? That makes more sense.Frankly speaking I suspect the justification to go from an ancient 3960X to a 9950X3D would be the improved power efficiency, rather than the 4k gaming performance.
Nah that Techtuber isn't really good or rigorous or knownledgeable, the drivers are totally fine.I bet the performance regression of disabling one CCD on the 16 core, is due to the chipset driver expecting/being tuned for the dual CCD/16 core layout. They have made a lot of changes to the driver, to make that all work a lot better. And not rely on the Xbox gamebar.
Both. My first priority is productivity, second priority is 4K max setting gaming, and I do not want two desktop systems (space). 3960X was perfect for this use case as I use all those cores regularly, and at max settings with strong GPUs (3080, then 4090) I haven't been left wanting for better gaming performance. This system is starting to get longer in tooth, I would benefit from more throughput so I'm thinking what's next.I mean, the first question I would have is wondering why you got a 3960X in the first place. Was it for gaming? If so, that was probably a bad choice. Was it for productivity where you can utilize all the cores? That makes more sense.
Doing more research, I have found a small number of benchmarks suggesting that the 9950X3D does indeed offer a small bump on overall throughput versus the 3960X, on the order of maybe 10% but in a much reduced power envelope, so it's indeed compelling, but it's also a relatively small improvement in performance over what is now a 5 year old platform. (Really shows how amazing TR3 was.). 7960X would be a bigger leap in throughput but I'm paying double for what is now a somewhat dated platform. If gaming were a notable step up, that might be enough to push me over the edge, but these benchmarks are largely absent, hence my question.If you're almost exclusively gaming, then I don't think it makes much sense to move to the 9950X3D basically for anyone. Since I'm GPU limited at 4K, I was originally planning on either sticking it out another generation with my 5950X (or the 5800X I used to have) or moving to something like a 9700X for the efficiency. Even the 9800X3D, premier CPU for gaming, doesn't make much sense for the average 4K gamer. Some RT heavy games actually hit the CPU pretty hard, so the Zen5 will help there, but the X3D won't do much. The 9700X is also startlingly efficient.
If you actually stress those cores via other methods, then the 9950X3D makes sense to me. It's a small premium over the 9950X, and the 16 Zen5 cores will really spank the Zen2 cores from your 3960X in non-gaming tasks. Normal day-to-day things will be faster, and some games - especially those with RT - will benefit as well from the Zen5 uplift. The X3D is an inexpensive upgrade to the 9950X, as opposed to the 9700X->9800X3D price gulf, so I would probably pick it up.