9950x3d reviews and discussions

sinisterDei said: At 4K, unless you're rocking a 4090 or 5090 class GPU, you're probably going to be GPU limited. I have a lowly 3080 Ti and game at 4K, and I moved from a 5950X to the 9950X3D, and my gaming performance is *mostly* unchanged. I would say that some stuttering is lessened and certain highly-CPU dependent scenarios see a performance uptick, but for the most part I live *very* GPU constrained. Click to expand...

sphinx99 said: Any reviews on gaming performance at 4k / full settings versus something older like 3rd gen or 5th gen threadripper? I know it's a fast CPU but most of the published benchmarks seem to highlight only 1080p and 1440p that show a more marked difference. I'm trying to understand whether something like the 9950x3d would be faster vs. flat at 4k/full settings gaming and faster vs. flat on throughput and productivity. Click to expand...

TBF, even with a 4090 at 4K, I'm struggling to justify the move from my 5950X setup to a 9950X3D. Maybe that will change if I can ever snag a 5090, but so far, I can easily keep up with modern games at 4K in comparisons. I will argue though, it also heavily depends on how people have setup their systems. I run my old 5950X with an all core OC (4.9Ghz), none of the CPPC stuff, no SMT, no C-States, and have pushed my DDR4 to the max I possibly can without risking it, it's pretty fast and I never notice any microstutter. That being said, most people are not willing to configure in such a way or just throw voltage (and time testing) at their old CPUs to achieve such performance.FWIW, everything I have found is dependant on what games you play, and how you have your system setup. Some games you may not notice anything, others, possibly better 1% lows or better overall averages. Without knowing your full specifications and how you have setup your system, it is hard to say.