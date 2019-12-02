9900KS versus 5960X in Time Spy/3DMark (Paired with a 2080 Ti FE)

Hey guys, I just picked up a 9900KS and built a new Z390 box (the only thing I brought over was my 2080 Ti FE) so I wanted to share some comparison numbers from my old box on X99 to the new one.
The 2080 Ti is OC'd the same. The 5960X is OC'd to 4GHz, the 9900KS is stock clocked (so far).
Specs:
OLD (build shot here)
Intel i7-5960X CPU @ 4GHz (Corsair H110 280mm Liquid CPU cooler with 2x Noctua NF-A14 iPPC-3000), G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 series 32GB 2800MHz DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE (+80 Core Voltage, 123% Power Limit, 88C Temp Limit, +160 Core Clock, +500 Memory Clock), Samsung 950 Pro SSD (512GB), Samsung 850 Pro SSD (1TB), and a 4TB Western Digital Black WD4003FZEX 7200RPM HDD on an MSI X99S XPOWER AC motherboard inside of a Cooler Master CM Storm Trooper full tower – powered by a Corsair AX1500i power supply (1500W; fully modular) with braided cables.
NEW (build shot here and here - WARNING: RGB)
Intel i9-9900KS CPU @ 4GHz (Stock), Cooler Master MasterGel Maker (2019) thermal grease, Corsair H115i 280mm Liquid CPU cooler, G.SKILL Ripjaws V series 64GB 3200MHz DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti FE (+80 Core Voltage, 123% Power Limit, 88C Temp Limit, +160 Core Clock, +500 Memory Clock), Samsung 970 Pro NVMe SSD (512GB), Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD (2TB), on an GIGABYTE AORUS Z390 Master motherboard inside of a Cooler Master H500M mid-tower – powered by a Corsair AX1000 power supply (1000W; fully modular).
Unfortunately, I only have two like for like (except the 5960X results are from about one year ago) benches, but here they are:
Time Spy Extreme (link)
6,322 5960X
7,004 9900KS
Time Spy (link)
13,569 5960X
14,605 9900KS
