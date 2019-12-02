9900KS versus 5960X in Time Spy/3DMark (Paired with a 2080 Ti FE)

Stanley Pain said: I chuckled at the RGB trigger warning Click to expand...

Dan_D said: I'd have taken the 5960X to 4.4GHz or so. Both of mine did that and one went to 4.5GHz. I never heard of one that couldn't do 4.3GHz. Seems like a nice upgrade either way. I did the same thing actually. I had a 5960X for years and then "upgraded" to a Threadripper 2920X which turned out to be a step back in gaming performance. I then ended up on a 9900K. Click to expand...

lol...yeah I am "new" to this RGB scene. Frankly, all the parts I wanted just happened to have RGB. The price on the Corsair H115i with all the crazy crap (Platinum, I believe?) happened to be lower than the "normal" one right before BF. The funny part is I have THREE friggin' RGB controllers and none of them can talk to eachother now (Aorus, Corsair, and Cooler Master)....so I have to use the garish, default rainbow because none of the rest of the options can appear like they're sync'd.As I am finding with the 9900KS - it's hard to get to what I call "stable" versus what others do. I could only get my 5960X to 4GHz for long-term stability. Anything more was a stretch and there would be occasional glitches or hiccups. I play MMORPG games like ARK: Survival Evolved where if I'm on a flying mount and my box crashes - done-zo.I am happy with the 9900KS and it is a nice upgrade, but probably not a necessary one at all. I just had not built in several years and was really getting the itch. I almost went with a pre-built because I have been pretty busy but I talked myself off that ledge and enjoyed this build. Went real slow and did it over two days because, you know, now I have kid responsibilities and such so it is harder to get that 4 hour block of time haha.I feel the price/perf is still great - I am not an AMD guy but I give them props. Maybe next time around I will go AMD. I got burned before with them (Athlon days) so I am once bitten twice shy as Great White says.