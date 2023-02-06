9900K, Z390, RAM COMBO

R

Rustic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2005
Messages
270
i have for sale a combo
Intel 9900K CPU, i have the original box
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro ATX motherboard, i have the original box, static envelope and most of the accessories
Corsair DDR4 RAM 32GB, 3200 CL16, not RGB, 2x 16 GB sticks

i will leave CPU installed for shipping. Not looking to part out yet.

asking $395 shipped in US, Paypal or Zelle. (if paypal G&S please add $10)

my Heat: rustic https://www.heatware.com/u/72407/to

will answer any questions concerns.
 

Attachments

  • cpu.jpg
    cpu.jpg
    358.4 KB · Views: 0
  • mb.jpg
    mb.jpg
    631.7 KB · Views: 0
  • ram.jpg
    ram.jpg
    399.5 KB · Views: 0
  • wires.jpg
    wires.jpg
    420.2 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top